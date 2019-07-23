Intelligent boxers with university degrees can fight—just not Mike Lee. (Richard Baker)

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is, like a good pastrami sandwich, packed to overflowing. Beams of light stream from every corner and dance together across the ring. Huge screens show every inch of anything important. People sitting in the oxygen area and who can’t see the fight can watch the screen. It seems as if Pacquiao has been fighting since the days of Mickey Walker. With the exception of Sugar Ray Robinson, he may have fought more tough boxers with more different styles than anyone in history: Broner, Matthysse, Vargas, Bradley, Mayweather Jr., Algieri, Rios, Marquez, Mosley, Margarito, Cotto, Hatton, De La Hoya, etc. These names are just a short sample. I was anxious to see what he had left against Keith Thurman. I also wondered what Thurman would bring to the fight besides youth, energy, power, and skill. The fight would have to wait. Lovely undercard appetizers are to be served first.

Caleb Plant (18-0) vs. Mike Lee (20-0)

Plant took the championship from Jose Uzcategui, one of the roughest, toughest, dangerous, boxers today. He did not just take the championship; he beat it out of Uzcategui, knocking him down twice. Plant has had a rough life. His daughter, ill and suffering constantly and having up to 150 seizures a day, succumbed before the fight. Now, his mother, just prior to this fight, has died. They will both be with him in the ring. He fears no one and it shows as he enters the ring. He is an articulate man.

Lee resembles Gene Tunney, an educated and thoughtful man, a former university football star, a man with a degree in Finance from Notre Dame. One might expect to find him reading Shakespeare before the bout. This is a dream fight for him. Most people thought he would never reach such heights. Of course, he has not exactly crawled over the toughest opponents to get here. There, in the corner of the ring, he resembles a movie star playing a boxer. Now, it’s time to see if he is a boxer.

He has taken some abuse because of his education. People often think boxers are dumb. With the possibility of Battling Nelson, there is no such thing as a boxer who is dumb. “Bonecrusher” Smith, Juan Diaz, Carlos Palomino, Armando Muniz, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Vernon Forrest, all have university degrees. Bobby Czyz is a member of Mensa, Gennady Golovkin speaks four languages, Randall “Tex” Cobb graduated magna cum laude from Temple University, and Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko both have doctorate degrees. Intelligent boxers and boxers with university degrees can fight—just not Mike Lee.

Within 15 seconds of stepping into the ring with Plant, he showed he did not belong there. Had he been wearing big shoes and a rubber nose I might have thought I had wandered into Circus Circus. He looked every bit the clown. The discredit is not to him, but to his team. Lee is a decent man, a smart, handsome, and natural athlete. A prize piece of meat waiting to be placed on the scale and sold to the highest bidder.

It’s easy to see what has happened. A group of wise guys see Lee playing football. He’s white; he’s good looking; he’s in great shape; he speaks well; all the things Primo Carnera was not; and look what Carnera accomplished with the right connections. The team gets Lee in the gym, teaches him a few moves, gloat over his every move. Everything he does is miraculous. They have never seen a better left or faster power shot. He has a great chin, iron. Hit him in the face and your hand will break. Even his farts are sweet—glorious bits of air superior to all other hot moving air. They feed him sawdust and say he is knocking over redwoods. He believes it. He is vain. He is too young to understand objectivity.

During the instructions he does not look at Plant. He will do his looking when Plant hits the floor. As if delivered by a clown car he is deposited to the center of the ring, then onto the canvas. Plant has done no work. His work has been done for many years before the fight while Lee has apparently been attending university parties, hanging with the football team (a group of mostly slow-moving glue-footed buffoons getting by on athletic scholarships) and enjoying panty raids. It is his turn to get caught with his pants down.

He has guts. He has pride. What he lacks is skill. He is game. He keeps trying. He looks like an amateur. He is a paper fighter, completely fiction. He makes an attempt to fight in round 2. Plant goes easy. Plant can put him away at any time.

By round 3, Plant gets tired of the game. Down goes Lee once; down goes Lee twice; down goes Lee for the 3rdtime. He continues to rise. The referee gets tired of counting and brushes off Lee’s gloves. He stops the fight even though the last knockdown was because Lee lost his balance. Plant has planted him.

Lee might continue boxing. If he keeps it up, he might even win a championship, the best championship money can buy.

Yordenis Ugas (23-4) vs.Omar Figueroa Jr. (28-0-1)

Ugas enters the ring ready for action. His often-smiling face carries a grim, determined look and no single white tooth shows. He bangs his gloves together as he paces in circles.

Omar Figueroa Jr. looks equally determined. He also seems more relaxed and there is an aura of confidence about him. Perhaps that is because he has beaten John Molina Jr., Robert Guerrero, Antonio DeMarco, and Abner Cotto. With those wins, and others, he is bound to feel poised and ready for action. He looks fleshy, a roll around his waist, a soft back.

Ugas pounds him every round. He is relentless. Figueroa presses, tries to fight inside. It’s no use. Ugas will not give up the fight and walks away with the victory. Figueroa walks away with his life.

Luis Nery (29-0) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (21-2)

Payano is all action. The fight is a good one, all tough, hard action. Payano is all over the place including the canvas with a body shot from which he cannot rise.

Sergey Lipinets (15-1) vs. Jayar Inson (18-2)

Lipinets is riding high with a win over Lamont Peterson. Inson is a last-minute replacement for John Molina Jr. (30-8). Molina continues to struggle. He looks good, even great, on occasions, but less than up to the task at other times. He has beaten Provodnikov but lost to Terence Crawford and Omar Figueroa Jr. There is no shame losing to Crawford— everyone does, and the Figueroa fight was controversial. The crowd shouted its disapproval at the decision. Unofficial judge Larry Hazzard had Molina ahead by 2 points. Hazzard is the best in the business and knows what he sees.

Unfortunately, Inson is no Molina. He ends up the same way most replacements do—knocked out early.