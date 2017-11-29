Univision nominated Amanda Serrano for their Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (34-1-1, 26 KOs), who is the first female boxer and the first Puerto Rican fighter to win world titles in five weight divisions, was nominated by media giant Univision for their Female Athlete of the Year Award.

The other nominees are Lupita Gonzalez (a racewalker), Paola Longoria (a racquetball player), Garbine Muguruza (a tennis player), and Yulimar Rojas (a track and field athlete).

Serrano has won world titles at bantamweight, super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight. On top of her achievements in boxing, Serrano is currently training in Mixed Martial Arts and will soon be making an announcement about her future involving that sport.