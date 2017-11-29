Univision Nominates Serrano

By Caryn A. Tate on November 29, 2017
Univision Nominates Serrano
Univision nominated Amanda Serrano for their Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Amanda Serrano is the first female boxer and the first Puerto Rican fighter to win world titles in five weight divisions…

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (34-1-1, 26 KOs), who is the first female boxer and the first Puerto Rican fighter to win world titles in five weight divisions, was nominated by media giant Univision for their Female Athlete of the Year Award.

The other nominees are Lupita Gonzalez (a racewalker), Paola Longoria (a racquetball player), Garbine Muguruza (a tennis player), and Yulimar Rojas (a track and field athlete).

Serrano has won world titles at bantamweight, super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight. On top of her achievements in boxing, Serrano is currently training in Mixed Martial Arts and will soon be making an announcement about her future involving that sport.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: amanda serrano univision lupita gonzalez paola longoria garbine muguruza yulimar rojas caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Amanda Serrano

Origin Puerto Rico
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.10.09 (29)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W24+L1+D1=26
Height 5 feet 5 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.29 Fatuma Zarika 24-10-2 W(UD) 6/6x2
2015.02.21 Marisol Reyes 14-9-1 W(TKO) 3/8x2
2014.11.13 Carla Torres 4-2-0 W(TKO) 1/6x2
2014.08.15 Maria Elena Maderna 13-8-3 W(KO) 6/10x2
2013.09.29 Diana Garcia 12-18-0 W(TKO) 1/8x2
2013.09.21 Kerri Hill 4-25-1 W(TKO) 2/6x2

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record