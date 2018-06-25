Austin “No Doubt” Trout (31-5, 17 KOs) is a rare fighter who consistently fights the best.

Former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout (31-5, 17 KOs) is a rare fighter who consistently fights the best, win or lose, and always gives each competition his all. Even in his losses, he has put forth performances that demonstrate his heart, skill, and determination.

Outside the ring, Austin is also a fighter. Last summer, Trout filed a lawsuit against the sanctioning body World Boxing Organization (WBO), claiming they unjustly removed him from their rankings.

“They illegally removed me from the rankings without explanation, and then refused to rectify the situation,” Trout explained to me recently by phone. “They’ve drawn it out in the hopes that we’ll run out of money. But that’s not gonna be the case.

“I’m in it for the long fight, because I’m not the first guy they’ve done this to. And I absolutely won’t be the last, unless I do something about it.”

Austin is hoping for a result that doesn’t just benefit himself. “Hopefully it makes them act fairly towards the fighters. There’s a lot of guys in the rankings waiting for their shot, and they’ll never get it if something like a promoter’s influence keeps them out. That’s not fair.”

