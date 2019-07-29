Urbano Antillon vs. Humberto Soto

On July 4, 2011, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, WBC lightweight champion Humberto Soto, from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, defended his title against Urbano Antillon, from Maywood, California, by way of Namiquipa, Chihuahua, Mexico, in what many believe may have been the “Fight of the Year.” Soto was 52-7-2 coming in. Antillon was 28-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds and was not without controversy…

Humberto Soto vs Urbano Antillon - Part 1 of 4



Humberto Soto vs Urbano Antillon - Part 2 of 4



Humberto Soto vs Urbano Antillon - Part 3 of 4



Humberto Soto vs Urbano Antillon - Part 4 of 4



Fighter's Info

  • Urbano Antillon

  • Humberto Soto

Origin Namiquipa, Chihuahua, Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.09.05 (37)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W29+L3+D0=32
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Rudy Hernandez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.03.15 Leonardo Resendiz 30-32-0 W(TKO) 2/8
2011.07.09 Brandon Rios 27-0-1 L(KO) 3/12
2010.12.04 Humberto Soto 52-7-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.05.08 Rene Gonzalez 27-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
2010.02.20 Luis Arceo 22-9-2 W(TKO) 3/10
2009.07.25 Miguel Acosta 25-3-2 L(TKO) 9/12

