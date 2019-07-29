Soto was 52-7-2 coming in. Antillon was 28-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On July 4, 2011, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, WBC lightweight champion Humberto Soto, from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, defended his title against Urbano Antillon, from Maywood, California, by way of Namiquipa, Chihuahua, Mexico, in what many believe may have been the “Fight of the Year.” Soto was 52-7-2 coming in. Antillon was 28-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds and was not without controversy…