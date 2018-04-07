Thomas Hearns vs. Uriah Grant

By Boxing News on April 7, 2018
Thomas Hearns vs. Uriah Grant
The fight with Grant was billed, incorrectly as it turned out, as the Hitman's final fight.

On April 8, 2000 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan, IBO cruiserweight champion Thomas Hearns, from Detroit via Memphis, Tennessee, fought former IBF cruiserweight champion Uriah Grant, from St. Andrew, Jamaica. Hearns was 59-4-1 coming in to what was being billed, incorrectly as it turned out, as the Hitman’s final fight. Grant was 27-14. The fight, which was less fight than object lesson, was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Thomas Hearns vs Uriah Grant Full fight



Tags: Uriah Grant Thomas Hearns April 8th 2000 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Thomas Hearns

  • Uriah Grant

Origin Memphis Tennessee USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1958.10.18 (60)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W61+L5+D1=67
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 78 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2006.02.04 Shannon Landberg 58-10-3 W(TKO) 10/10
2005.07.30 John Long 19-6-2 W(TKO) 9/10
2000.04.08 Uriah Grant 27-14-0 L(RTD) 2/12
1999.04.10 Nate Miller 30-6-0 W(UD) 12/12x3
1998.11.06 Jay Snyder 19-5-0 W(KO) 1/10
1997.01.31 Ed Dalton 12-3-2 W(KO) 5/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record