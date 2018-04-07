The fight with Grant was billed, incorrectly as it turned out, as the Hitman's final fight.

On April 8, 2000 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan, IBO cruiserweight champion Thomas Hearns, from Detroit via Memphis, Tennessee, fought former IBF cruiserweight champion Uriah Grant, from St. Andrew, Jamaica. Hearns was 59-4-1 coming in to what was being billed, incorrectly as it turned out, as the Hitman’s final fight. Grant was 27-14. The fight, which was less fight than object lesson, was scheduled for 12 rounds…