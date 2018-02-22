Kay Koroma has been promoted to National Assistant Coach of the boxing organization.

After two years of serving as the USA Boxing Resident Coach at the Olympic Training Center, Kay Koroma has been promoted to National Assistant Coach of the boxing organization. Koroma, who was a member of the 2016 Olympic Coaching Staff at the Rio Olympics, has served a critical role in helping the boxers prepare for every international competition during his time with the group.

“I’m excited to continue my USA Boxing journey and the success we’ve had over the past two years. Working with young people, making them believe in themselves and helping them to reach their full potential in boxing and life has always been my passion and I enjoy sharing that with the talented athletes of Team USA,” Koroma said. “This is just the beginning. We will keep building champions at every level and show the world the talent that we have here in the United States.”

A former boxer, Koroma has helped build several national champions and international medalists at the Alexandria Boxing Club. Along with USA Boxing’s Head Coach Billy Walsh, Koroma helped guide several American boxers to Olympic medals: Claressa Shields to gold, Shakur Stevenson to silver, and Nico Hernandez to bronze. It was the best U.S. finish at a Men’s World Championships since 1999. In addition, flyweight Virginia Fuchs saw an undefeated 2017 run at the international level.

“Kay has been a huge, if not the main reason for my recent, dominant success as well as USA Boxing’s success as a whole. I have never dealt with a coach who truly looks out for the athletes’ best interest to accomplish what they set out to do,” said USA Boxing National Team Captain Virginia Fuchs. “This program would not be where it is today without him and his ability to relate with the athletes, gain their trust and make them comfortable. He not only has some of the best technical coaching skills I’ve ever worked with but he has the ability express it to each individual athlete to help them become their best and reach their full potential. As one of the team captains for USA Boxing, I can honestly speak for all the athletes and say without him, the team wouldn’t have become what it is today.”