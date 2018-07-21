Usyk Outclasses Gassiev

By Robert Ecksel on July 21, 2018
Usyk Outclasses Gassiev
The final scores after 12 lopsided rounds were 120-108 and 119-109 twice. (Getty)

Fighting behind an educated right hand lead, Oleksandr Usyk schooled Murat Gassiev in the sweet science of bruising…

Saturday afternoon at Olimpiyskiy in Moscow, Russia, WBC/WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (15-0, 11 KOs), the classy southpaw from Kiev, Ukraine, dominated WBA/IBF cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs), from Vladikavkaz, Russia, to unify all four titles in the World Boxing Super Series final.

The final scores after 12 lopsided rounds were 120-108 (Robin Taylor) and 119-109 twice (Mauro Di Fiore and Philippe Verbeke).

Fighting behind an educated right hand lead, Usyk schooled Gassiev in the sweet science of bruising. He threw punches in bunches and got stronger as the fight progressed.

Gassiev had his moments but they were few and far between.

According to CompuBox, it was a romp. Usyk landed 252 of 939 total punches to 91 of 313 for Gassiev. Usyk landed 99 jabs to 9 for Gassiev. He also landed 153 of 420 power punches to Gassiev’s 82 of 239.

After the fight Usyk called out British heavyweight Tony Bellew.

“At this moment I heard that Tony Bellew is looking for winner of the World Boxing Super Series and I hope he will see me talking. Tony Bellew, are you ready? If he doesn’t want to go down I will go up for him. I will take extra spaghetti for dinner for him.”

  1. Koolz 05:54pm, 07/21/2018

    Koolz 05:04pm, 07/21/2018


    “Don’t miss out.  And don’t think Gassiev is bad boxer either.”

    One World Boxing Super Series ends and another Begins!
    God I can’t help the drool!!!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaMJB3E1oI0
    probably the greatest thing happening in boxing in a long long time!
    Koolz 04:39pm, 07/21/2018

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gKCb1hUVbM

    was this supposed to be a big deal?

    Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Young Gil Bae
    Koolz 04:35pm, 07/21/2018

    Better Version with out the Amazing Intro!
    Uysk vs Gassiev

    https://ok.ru/video/931901671987
    Koolz 04:30pm, 07/21/2018

    Chudinov vs Mahammedi

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqQ7d1w1_ww
    Koolz 04:28pm, 07/21/2018

    Briedis vs Deslaurier

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsZOSeDNWPw
    why is he fighting a walking punching bag?
    Koolz 04:27pm, 07/21/2018

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3bPffVctWA

    need to find better version since it’s not that steady little jerky in areas.
    I watched the whole card live!
    Uysk vs Gassiev

    ah the foot work….

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Oleksandr Usyk

  • Murat Gassiev

Origin Ukraine
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.01.17 (31)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W7+L0+D0=7
Height 6 feet 3 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.18 Andrey Knyazev 11-1-0 W(TKO) 8/10
2014.12.13 Danie Venter 19-6-0 W(TKO) 9/10
2014.10.04 Daniel Bruwer 24-5-1 W(TKO) 7/12
2014.05.31 Cesar David Crenz 21-8-0 W(KO) 4/8
2014.04.26 Ben Nsafoah 15-9-2 W(KO) 3/8
2013.12.14 Epifanio Mendoza 34-15-1 W(TKO) 4/6

