The final scores after 12 lopsided rounds were 120-108 and 119-109 twice. (Getty)

Fighting behind an educated right hand lead, Oleksandr Usyk schooled Murat Gassiev in the sweet science of bruising…

Saturday afternoon at Olimpiyskiy in Moscow, Russia, WBC/WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (15-0, 11 KOs), the classy southpaw from Kiev, Ukraine, dominated WBA/IBF cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs), from Vladikavkaz, Russia, to unify all four titles in the World Boxing Super Series final.

The final scores after 12 lopsided rounds were 120-108 (Robin Taylor) and 119-109 twice (Mauro Di Fiore and Philippe Verbeke).

Fighting behind an educated right hand lead, Usyk schooled Gassiev in the sweet science of bruising. He threw punches in bunches and got stronger as the fight progressed.

Gassiev had his moments but they were few and far between.

According to CompuBox, it was a romp. Usyk landed 252 of 939 total punches to 91 of 313 for Gassiev. Usyk landed 99 jabs to 9 for Gassiev. He also landed 153 of 420 power punches to Gassiev’s 82 of 239.

After the fight Usyk called out British heavyweight Tony Bellew.

“At this moment I heard that Tony Bellew is looking for winner of the World Boxing Super Series and I hope he will see me talking. Tony Bellew, are you ready? If he doesn’t want to go down I will go up for him. I will take extra spaghetti for dinner for him.”