On Saturday, October 12, streamed live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Oleksandr Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs), the former unified cruiserweight champion from Kiev, Ukraine, ventures into heavyweight territory when he faces WBO #4 ranked Tyrone Spong (14-0, 13 KOs), the former kickboxing champion from Miami, Florida, by way of Paramaribo, Suriname.

The bout is Usyk’s first in a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA and is a known quantity. Spong by contrast is something of a mystery. After winning 91 of his 100 bouts in a 13-year kickboxing career, he officially retired from the sport in April 2016 after his last bout in December 2014, before turning pro in the fight game in March 2015.

“I am very excited to make my heavyweight debut in Chicago on October 12, live on DAZN,” said Usyk. “Spong is a fast and powerful heavyweight who has had much success in the ring. I must come through this test to challenge for the world heavyweight title. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The former long-reigning WBO cruiserweight champion has been designated as the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight title, one of many that Andy Ruiz Jr. won by upsetting Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden.

Spong’s achievements aren’t at Usyk’s level, but with a possible title shot at stake, he has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“After achieving most of my goals as a kickboxer and becoming one of the most decorated champions in the history of the sport, I wanted to test myself in the difficult and challenging sport of boxing. I have worked tirelessly during the last three years and now have the opportunity to prove my worth as a boxer against perhaps the best pound-for-pound and most technically sound boxer in the world. Some may think the challenge may be too difficult, but I believe in myself, and look forward to being victorious on October 12.”