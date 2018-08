Ann Wolfe vs. Valerie Mahfood

By Boxing News on August 22, 2018

On August 23, 2003 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, Ann Wolfe, from Austin, Texas, fought Valerie Mahfood, from Port Arthur, Texas, for the vacant NABA female super middleweight title. Wolfe was 14-1 coming in. Mahfood was 13-6. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…

