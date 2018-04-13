Story after story from our various news outlets play out like an endless pasquinade.

Today’s hotly divisive and many might say, derisive political climate of the United States of America has had a contagiously contentious influence on the public at large. No one with the slightest intellectual integrity can deny this. Tales of school children to evangelists to, of course, politicians themselves othering their neighbors, while professing a newfound liberty to exercise the base recesses of their nature seem to abound with a frequency rarely seen since the legal evisceration of Jim Crow. Story after story from our various news outlets literally play out like an endless pasquinade. The modern American press is to the likes of the Onion, what Reality Television and its “stars” are to the porn industry. It’s all fun and games, until you realize, in politics, unlike an SNL skit, language and leadership have consequences.

Nothing is sacred, not even sports. Athletes have always used their respective field to express their respective views; and in America’s current political culture, it’s come to be expected, unfortunately. So, it was when America’s Rod Salka took on Mexico’s Francisco Vargas this past Thursday. Salka, a native of Pennsylvania is best known for the thrashing he endured at the hands of Puerto Rican star by way of Philadelphia, Danny Garcia. Thursday versus the mighty Francisco Vargas would be no different. Perhaps, in an attempt to raise his rather mediocre profile or engage in some kind of vile gamesmanship, Salka ventured into the ring decked out in Anti-Immigrant garb, with a brick wall design and “America 1st” emblazoned on his belt line. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t have the aid of border patrol, the National Guard or much skill to contend with Vargas, who successfully and viciously, dominated the zealous American, causing his “wall” to collapse for good in the sixth round.

A “source” told me advocates for the construction of the wall were deeply distressed at the ease to which the Mexican fighter pummeled “the structure.” One such advocate, a Southern Baptist, exclaimed, “It was as in the days of Jericho!”