Martirosyan is not the type to headline a major card on the biggest weekend in boxing.

Fight Town. Sin City. Las Vegas. If one is speaking in historical fashion in regard to Cinco de Mayo weekend and the sport of boxing, then the four-mile row of bright lights in Clark County known as the Strip is almost synonymous with such thoughts. Once in a while, the much-hyped American invention known as Cinco de Mayo falls on a Saturday, as was the case in 2007 when Floyd Mayweather, Jr. topped Oscar De La Hoya by a tiny margin for the WBC super welterweight title. That particular bout introduced us to HBO’s infomercial disguised as a documentary known as “24/7”. For the most part, the trend has continued to this day.

Records in terms of pay TV purchases as well as ticket sales were broken. A brief, two-year respite and a visit to the county jail were all that kept Floyd from owning the weekend closest to the fifth of May on an annual basis. Victories over Shane Mosley (2010), Miguel Cotto (2011), Robert Guerrero (2013), Marcos Maidana (2014) and finally, a record smashing, sleep inducing walkover win against Manny Pacquiao one year later. Mayweather eventually rode off into the sunset, sort of.

A redheaded superstar in the making from Guadalajara, Jalisco proudly took the mantle just two years ago. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) rose to prominence as a legitimate middleweight contender and went on to capture the WBC title in November of 2015 with a well scripted and well matched victory over Miguel Cotto, which led to his first night as a headliner on Cinco de Mayo weekend in 2016. He christened the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a sixth round knockout of Amir Khan. Of course, last year’s brazen daylight robbery of boxing fans in the form of Canelo’s shutout win over Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (the ‘junior’ is heavily emphasized) left him nowhere left to run and no more excuses to be given.

A clash with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KO’s) simply had to take place, which it did last fall. The result will likely remain debatable as well as disputed for a good while, but at least we thought a rematch could somehow right the wrongs in some way. The die was cast and the luck couldn’t have been better. The fifth of May would fall on a Saturday in 2018. A rematch was announced, a venue was easily chosen and tickets were once again a hot commodity.

In late March, Alvarez tested positive on two separate occasions for Clenbuterol. The banned substance wasn’t likely being used as a bronchodilator and we’ll never truly know whether or not the performance enhancing drug was either intentionally given to the lineal middleweight champion or ingested through tainted beef. Of course, the latter is what has consistently been given by the Canelo camp as the reason for the yellow coming up red. There’d be no rematch.

Instead, Golovkin is facing Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KO’s) at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The upside? The middleweight championship contest is on HBO and won’t cost $70 to watch on pay TV. Martirosyan is a tough competitor and has faced top talent such as Demetrius Andrade, Erislandy Lara and Jermell Charlo. Respectfully though, he’s not Canelo Alvarez. He’s not the type to headline a major card on the biggest weekend in boxing. We’ll have to accept it and just move on. Still, it sucks.

This Saturday, Las Vegas is sad. No boxing events at all. This doesn’t happen often. An injury is acceptable, while borderline stupidity is not. The beef can’t always be the culprit and for this very reason, we’ve all got some beef of our own. The sport was kicked in the curlies this time. Canelo will be forgiven by many and shunned by others. Still, the bottom line is profit. Let’s not forget that over the next four months.