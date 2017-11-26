Sergey Kovalev is happy. He came, he saw, he conquered, and happiness is in order. (AP)

Everyone but Kovalev’s former trainer, John David Jackson, is totally convinced that he is really and truly back…

Sergey Kovalev is happy. He came, he saw, he conquered, and happiness is in order.

He dropped overmatched Vyacheslav Shabranskyy three times last night on his way to a second round stoppage and the vacant WBO light heavyweight title.

That’s a reason to be happy.

And Andre Ward has retired, at least for now.

That’s another reason to be happy.

“I did it,” said Kovalev after the fight, “and worked very hard to get to champion status. My brain, mentally, my conditioning, my body—I’m back.”

Kovalev is back, but he wasn’t gone for long. It has only been five months since suffering the second of two straight losses prior to last night’s victory in New York City. But one can’t blame Kovalev for believing he’s back. His promoter Kathy Duva believes he’s back. The garrulous crew at HBO believes he’s back. Everyone but his former trainer John David Jackson is totally convinced that he is really and truly back.

“It’s my goal to be the best in this division.”

As goals go, one can’t quibble with wanting to be the best in the division. But it won’t happen at the expense of the Vyacheslav Shabranskyys of the world. Krusher will have to step it up if he wants to be seen as the best light heavy out there.

“I am here, I love boxing, I love to make great fights,” he said. “This makes boxing interesting. We can make good fights for boxing fans, and make boxing history. Let’s find out who is the best. Chickenson is on my list. This is very good for boxing. Let’s do it.”

We also love boxing and great fights and agree that this makes boxing interesting. But we’re less interested in Chickenson than Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

If Kovalev fights and defeats those two men, we will be happy too.