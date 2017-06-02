Verdejo to train with Abel Sanchez

By Cain Bradley on June 2, 2017
This is seen as a move to get out of Puerto Rico where he faces so many distractions.

Sanchez has seen quite a few boxers struggle with his strict regime and Verdejo is not known for his work ethic…

Felix Verdejo has announced he will train with Abel Sanchez. This is seen partially as a move to get out of Puerto Rico where he faces so many distractions. It could be a great partnership if Sanchez can increase his punching power and make his aggression slightly more measured. Sanchez has seen quite a few boxers struggle with his strict regime and Verdejo is not known for his work ethic. Bob Arum revealed he is negotiating with Frank Warren to set up a shot against WBO Champion Terry Flanagan.

Fighter's Info

  • Felix Verdejo

Origin San Juan Puerto Rico
Date of Birth(Age) 1993.05.19 (24)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W18+L0+D0=18
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 72 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.13 Ivan Najera 16-0-0 W(UD) 10/10
2015.04.25 Marco Antonio Lopez 24-5-0 W(TKO) 5/10
2014.12.13 Karim El Ouazghari 16-5-2 W(TKO) 4/8
2014.10.04 Sergio Villanueva 26-4-2 W(KO) 3/8
2014.08.16 Oscar Bravo 21-5-0 W(UD) 8/8
2014.06.07 Engelberto Valenzuela 9-1-0 W(TKO) 1/6

