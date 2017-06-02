This is seen as a move to get out of Puerto Rico where he faces so many distractions.

Felix Verdejo has announced he will train with Abel Sanchez. This is seen partially as a move to get out of Puerto Rico where he faces so many distractions. It could be a great partnership if Sanchez can increase his punching power and make his aggression slightly more measured. Sanchez has seen quite a few boxers struggle with his strict regime and Verdejo is not known for his work ethic. Bob Arum revealed he is negotiating with Frank Warren to set up a shot against WBO Champion Terry Flanagan.