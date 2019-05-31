Machado learned to train fighters by watching his father train birds. (Wrigley Brogan)

The crowd gathered around the cockfighting pit. A piece of torn tin, hanging loosely from a roofing nail, shuttered gently against a stud chipped and furrowed with knife cuts. Heat waves radiated from the tin. The man in the green hat held up two dollars. Another man nodded, accepting the bet.

Inside the pit the two cock handlers displayed their fighters, a large red, his comb torn in two places from previous battles, and a black whose wings attempted to escape the hands of his handler. The handlers, in ragged nicotine-stained tee shirts, passed the cocks near each other and working up the blood. The birds swelled and pecked the air in anticipation of the fight. Once released, the birds flew at each other in a rage of passion, wings out, heads bobbing and jabbing, spurs slicing the air.

The red cock drew first blood, a spur to the side of the black’s cock’s leg. The black cock faltered, slumped to the side, but managed to avoid the next blow. The small crowd waved money in the air, spat tobacco, drank from ancient and scarred bottles. The volume of voices, a rattled cacophony, settled into a screeching tenor of ubiquitous harmony. The man in the green hat smiled and parted the still air with his fist. This time, when the red cock pecked for an eye, the black cock spun around and drove his spike into the red’s chest. The red staggered back pumping his head in pained bewilderment, then slumped across the dust.

“Fighting is born into cocks,” said veteran boxing trainer, Victor Machado, the last time I saw him twenty years ago. “Nothing can stop them. They will kill each other with their own spurs or with the ones supplied by man. The only things that separate winning cocks, like winning boxers, and losing ones are training and heart. You can supply the training; the cock must supply the heart.”

The biggest game in Puerto Rico is cockfighting, a game into which Machado was born. His father, one of Puerto Rico’s top cockfighting trainers, had a huge stable of birds, many of them champions. Machado learned to train fighters by watching his father train birds.

Machado was the head trainer at the famous “Blue Velvet Boxing Club” in New York City. He was in Washington State to train three-time world champion Greg Haugen at the Hillman City Gym for his fight against Paul Nave in California.

“My father was a great man,” he said. “One of the best fight trainers that ever lived. I constantly watched him with the birds and eventually realized that you train a boxer to fight the same way you train a bird to fight.”

Machado leaned back against the ring ropes. The ropes sagged too much to be effective for anything except a hammock. In the ring, Haugen started his cool-down. His young son, Brady, banged shots to the heavy bag. Machado drifted back into his memories. His eyes sparkled with reverie and remembered good times and when he smiled, which was often, his cheeks balled up with good cheer.

When they were kids, Machado, and his brothers, all found their way into the gym. His brothers became very skilled as fighters.

Machado drifted in a different direction. He enjoyed teaching fighting and was proud to see his boxers develop with his help. As he sat, punches from other boxers landed in his memory. More and more young men started asking him for help.

“I was a student of the game, and still am.” He rubbed his bald head and leaned forward. “I read everything I could about boxing and I read about great trainers like Angelo Dundee and Gil Clancy.”

After years of study Machado realized there were no great Latin trainers. Some of the greatest boxers, like Carlos Ortiz, who stopped Kenny Lane in the third round to become junior welterweight champion, and Jose Napoles, went from one Anglo trainer to another.

Machado wanted to change that. If there could be world champion boxers, there could be at least one world-class Latin trainer.

During the 50’s Machado traveled to the U.S. to further his studies. Working in various gyms in New York he carried spit buckets just for the opportunity to learn from the best.

“I listened to the ideas and the strategies offered by various trainers. I wanted to know their philosophies on how to deal with different styles and the ways to overcome difficulties using the skills a fighter possessed.” He credits Cus D’Amato with being the most useful in that respect.

With all his boxing knowledge Machado needed a fighter. His break came when Wilfred Benitez hired him as his chief trainer. When Benitez knocked out Maurice Hope in the 12th round, he became the first man to win titles in three different weight divisions. Machado was now off and running.

He was soon training Juan Laporte, Iran Barkley, and Greg Haugen. In some way, over his career at that time, he had already worked with over 30 world champions.

“They were all different and all interesting. Benitez refused to listen to anyone and I was lucky to do anything with him. Still, it worked out.”

He called Brady over to his side and reminded him to turn his knee in when he throws the right uppercut. “I worked with them all and I learned from them all.”

As for other trainers he has always considered Gil Clancy the best. “He’s from the old school like I’m from the old school. Your fighter should work hard in the gym, then go home and not hang around.”

Machado, however, seems to never stop working. When he goes home he throws on fight tapes, tapes he has seen 10 or 15 times. He learns something with every viewing. Imitating punches he said, “I want to know why this guy misses, when to use the right, when to use the left, and when to counterpunch. I am always studying.”

Being able to communicate with his fighter is most important to him. If he cannot get his point across no progress can be made. Using images is very important.

“I might say the man is winging his shots. You know, his arms are like a bird’s wings.” Machado flaps his arms and throws a punch from outside. “Don’t wing. Keep your elbows tight to your ribs. Don’t wing. Guys like Sugar Limon wing their shots. They do O.K. but they can only go so far.”

Machado climbed into the ring and motioned Brady to join him. “I can give them tools,” he said to me. “I can show them what is right and what is wrong. What I cannot give them is heart.” He has plenty of that.