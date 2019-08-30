Morales says he is ready to open the next chapter of his life. (Sheer Sports Management)

Resounding victories within the sport of boxing are one of the surefire methods by which aspiring fighters hope to have more eyes set upon them. More to the point, stoppages and knockouts are great, especially when opportunity comes knocking back. Last April, this writer had the pleasure of conducting a telephone interview with super featherweight prospect Victor Morales, Jr. The amiable and honest native of the Pacific Northwest opened up about his desire to succeed while always keeping his feet upon the ground after he endured a terrifying bout with Meningitis as a child.

This past Saturday evening at the Clackamas Armory in Oregon, Victor (12-0, 7 KO’s) reached the dozen-fight milestone as a professional and had to get past a gatekeeper of sorts to emerge on the winning side. Thirty-three-year-old German Meraz from Sonora state in Mexico, who himself was a veteran of 121 bouts, would be his opponent across the ring. Although he was able to secure a clear unanimous decision win over Meraz (62-58-2, 39 KO’s), 21-year-old Morales learned a lot about himself and the value of creating chances.

“This was the first time I’d ever gone for eight full rounds and I got in there hoping to get him out of there early,” he said earlier this week. “I had to be patient because he was running around the ring and didn’t want to engage, so I did all the work in order to set up some clean shots. This was a guy who fights almost twenty times per year and he takes lots of damage so that he can turn around and do it all again.”

Victor’s efforts leading up to last Saturday’s bout had already earned him a new contract with Golden Boy Promotions, so he wanted to perform well in front of his hometown fans in what was likely a farewell bout. Although it was more of a “see you later” as opposed to “goodbye,” he was ready to open the next chapter of his life. “They (Golden Boy) let me go ahead with this fight even though it wasn’t one of theirs,” Victor commented. “I was already in L.A. for my last training camp, so we were able to take care of everything there. I’ll be fighting again this October on a Golden Boy card at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. We mentioned my signing to the public on the same day as it happened as a way to get more people to come out to my fight because I knew that it might be the last time I see many of them for a while.”

Moving forward with his head held high, Victor Morales, Jr. is able to keep his future at arm’s length and the present directly in front of him. After twelve bouts and as many victories, the Oregon native has certainly come a long way after a successful stint as an amateur with 130 such bouts to his credit. He added in closing, “None of this would have been possible without all of those who stuck with me. Sheer Sports Management has always been great for me and collaboration with Golden Boy. I’m hoping to go for a world championship within the next eighteen months.”