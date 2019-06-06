Victor Ortiz vs. Andre Berto

By Boxing News on June 6, 2019
Victor Ortiz vs. Andre Berto
"Vicious" Victor Ortiz went from being a virtual unknown to a showdown with Money May.

A lot can change in five short months. Just look at Victor Ortiz. When he fought Andre Berto for his WBC welterweight title on April 16, 2011, at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut, he was a virtual unknown with a so-so record.  But his performance that night put Ortiz on the map, which led to bigger and better things, which in turn led to whatever…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Victor Ortiz vs Andre Berto Fight Of the Year Highlights



Tags: Victor Ortiz Andre Berto Larry Merchant

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Victor Ortiz

  • Andre Berto

Origin Garden City Kansas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.01.31 (32)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W30+L5+D2=37
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Robert & Eduardo Garcia

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.12.13 Manuel Perez 22-10-1 W(TKO) 3/10
2014.01.30 Luis Collazo 34-5-0 L(KO) 2/12
2012.06.23 Josesito Lopez 29-4-0 L(RTD) 9/12
2011.09.17 Floyd Mayweather Jr 41-0-0 L(KO) 4/12
2011.04.16 Andre Berto 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2010.12.11 Lamont Peterson 28-1-0 D(MDRAW) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record