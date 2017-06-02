Thomas Hearns vs. Virgil Hill

By Boxing News on June 2, 2017
Thomas Hearns vs. Virgil Hill
On June 3, 1991 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, long reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Virgil “Quicksilver” Hill, from Clinton, Missouri, defended his title against former welterweight, light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight champion Thomas Hearns, from Detroit, Michigan via Memphis, Tennessee. Hill was undefeated at 30-0. Hitman Hearns was 49-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Thomas Hearns vs Virgil Hill (1991)



