Boxing coach Virgil Hunter was hospitalized this week. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Virgil Hunter, top boxing coach of fighters including Andre Ward, Amir Khan, Andre Berto, and Tony Yoka, was hospitalized this week. His family issued a statement today reporting that Mr. Hunter is recovering. The Hunter family stated that they appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers, and asked that Mr. Hunter’s privacy be respected during his recovery.

Boxing.com sends our thoughts and prayers to Virgil and his family for a speedy and thorough recovery.

