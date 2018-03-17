Virgil Hunter Recovering

By Caryn A. Tate on March 17, 2018
Boxing coach Virgil Hunter was hospitalized this week. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Boxing.com sends our thoughts and prayers to Virgil Hunter and his family for a speedy and thorough recovery…

Virgil Hunter, top boxing coach of fighters including Andre Ward, Amir Khan, Andre Berto, and Tony Yoka, was hospitalized this week. His family issued a statement today reporting that Mr. Hunter is recovering. The Hunter family stated that they appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers, and asked that Mr. Hunter’s privacy be respected during his recovery.

Boxing.com sends our thoughts and prayers to Virgil and his family for a speedy and thorough recovery.

