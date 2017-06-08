Vitali Blames Himself
The heavyweight champion is big. He is strong. He is undefeated. He is also a decade younger than the former champ…
Anthony Joshua’s defeat of Wladimir Klitschko came as little surprise. The heavyweight champion is big. He is strong. He is undefeated. He is also a decade younger than the former champ. Klitschko performed admirably, almost stopping Joshua in round six. But he snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by letting Joshua off the hook when he had him hurt.
Praise for Joshua has been effusive. Klitschko was graceful in defeat, but his brother Vitali blames himself for the loss.
“Immediately after the fight, we were barely speaking,” said Vitali. “We do not need to talk, it was just enough to look into each other’s eyes. Only in the locker room, I thanked him for one of the best fights of his career. I know how important this fight was for him, and unfortunately we saw what happened. In the heavyweight division, each punch can be decisive.”
No one blames Wladimir, not for the loss, not for wanting to fight Joshua again.
“I blame myself for the defeat of my brother,” Vitali continued. “I share some of the blame. When Wladimir almost knocked Joshua out, I gave him the wrong advice. I was positive that Joshua, with his huge muscle mass, would not be able to last. I advised Wladimir not to rush anything. I had hoped that after the seventh, the eighth round…Joshua would really slow down. Now I think that maybe it was a mistake, maybe it was necessary to finish him off sooner.”
Maybe has nothing to do with it. Killer instinct cannot be taught.
“To be honest, Wladimir has nothing more to prove. I do not know any other boxers who have gathered as many titles and defended them all, dominating for more than ten years. He has nothing to prove, but whatever decision he makes—I will support him.”
Alt Knight 10:27am, 06/08/2017
Irish..The only tune titled, “Dancing In The Dark,” that I know of was by Bruce Springsteen. That was my personal theme song while working the graveyard shift for six miserable years in some battery plant. haha.
Alt Knight 10:21am, 06/08/2017
Irish… I go back and forth on which Klitschko was better. Hell, Vitali might take the nod, given his superior whiskers. Anyone who thinks that the Klitschko brothers couldn’t have competed against heavyweight champions of yesteryear is in a deep state of denial or they are delusional as hell. What can you say when Harry Greb makes the top 100 all time heavyweights and Tommy Morrison is left out in the cold? Morrison could have beat at least 60% of the fighters on that list. Even Willard and Carnera made the list. I can’t remember if Joe Bugner was on there, but he certainly deserved to be as well.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 09:29am, 06/08/2017
Just saw a thing on cable where Mel Brooks did a bit about all the Jews in the Catskills who suffered coronaries by getting carried away by the emotion of the moment and singing “Dancing in the Dark” in the key of G….instead of low keying it like Bing Crosby did!
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 09:13am, 06/08/2017
Alt Knight-You just caused a lot of sphincters to snap shut on Boxing.com when you posted that both Klitschkos are top 10 ATG heavyweights! Nevertheless, I for one concur Doctor!
Alt Knight 08:58am, 06/08/2017
Big muscles don’t always equal no stamina. Sure, back in the day, George Foreman’s huge arms would start to tire, but that was just as much from nerves as from blood having to pump oxygen in that huge body. Being tall offers the same handicap, the heart has to work overtime on some 6’9” feller like Tyson Fury. Believe it or not, I’ve seen a guy with the same build as Joshua finish a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike course, and a 13.1 mile run/ half Ironman triathlon. The guy didn’t scorch the course, but he finished, which is quite an achievement for a man that size and build. Wlad put on a fine showing against a younger, stronger, and hungrier fighter. He went out on his shield and has nothing to be ashamed of at all. I hope he isn’t foolish enough to continue on. IF he fights Joshua again, I can’t see him improving on his last performance, it isn’t as if time is on his side. Both Klitschko brothers are certainly top 10 all time heavyweights, and Wlad needs to move on with his life. He’s too smart of a man, to not realize that a man 41 years of age has no business fighting men in their physical prime. Let it go, Wlad.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 08:39am, 06/08/2017
When a 250 lb slab of muscle ploughs into you like an NFL linebacker…..the fact that he is throwing punches is only part of the story. It’s a bum/bull rush akin to something you would see in a Tough Guy contest….plain and simple. It happened twice in that fight and the second assault got the job done. With all of his KOs Wlad was still a poor finisher especially in the latter part of his career….literally going into desperation/panic mode when he hurt his opponent and worst of all getting in too close and smothering his own punches in the process….all in an attempt to get his opponent out of there so he wouldn’t get another shot at Wlad’s chin.