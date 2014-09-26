On September 26, 2009 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko met undefeated Chris Arreola in defense of his WBC title. The champion had notched two wins since returning to action after a four-year hiatus. Many believed the 27-0 Los Angeleno could exploit Klitschko’s ring rust and send the 37-2 Ukrainian packing. Arreola gave it his best shot, but he was in the ring with an offensive machine…

