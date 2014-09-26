Vitali Klitschko vs. Chris Arreola
Chris Arreola gave it his best shot, but he was in the ring against an offensive machine.
On September 26, 2009 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko met undefeated Chris Arreola in defense of his WBC title. The champion had notched two wins since returning to action after a four-year hiatus. Many believed the 27-0 Los Angeleno could exploit Klitschko’s ring rust and send the 37-2 Ukrainian packing. Arreola gave it his best shot, but he was in the ring with an offensive machine…
Ed Starker 11:44am, 09/26/2014
Arreola gave it his all against the big Ukrainian but was way over matched. That fight only lasted as long as it did due to Klitschko’s bad hands, who had to take something off his punches in the latter part of his career in order to stay in the game. I remember him having to visit the hospital after 2 or 3 fights due to severe swelling of his hands.