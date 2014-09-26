Vitali Klitschko vs. Chris Arreola

By Boxing News on September 25, 2018
Chris Arreola gave it his best shot, but he was in the ring against an offensive machine.

On September 26, 2009 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko met undefeated Chris Arreola in defense of his WBC title. The champion had notched two wins since returning to action after a four-year hiatus. Many believed the 27-0 Los Angeleno could exploit Klitschko’s ring rust and send the 37-2 Ukrainian packing. Arreola gave it his best shot, but he was in the ring with an offensive machine…

Vitali Klitschko vs Chris Arreola [Full Fight]



  1. Ed Starker 11:44am, 09/26/2014

    Arreola gave it his all against the big Ukrainian but was way over matched. That fight only lasted as long as it did due to Klitschko’s bad hands, who had to take something off his punches in the latter part of his career in order to stay in the game. I remember him having to visit the hospital after 2 or 3 fights due to severe swelling of his hands.

Fighter's Info

  • Vitali Klitschko

  • Chris Arreola

Real Name Vitaliy Vladymyrovich Klychko
Origin Belovodskoye Kyrgyzstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.07.19 (47)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W45+L2+D0=47
Height 6 feet 7 inches
Reach 79 inches
Trainer Fritz Sdunek

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.09.08 Manuel Charr 21-0-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2012.02.18 Dereck Chisora 15-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.09.10 Tomasz Adamek 44-1-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.03.19 Odlanier Solis 17-0-0 W(KO) 1/12
2010.10.16 Shannon Briggs 51-5-1 W(UD) 12/12
2010.05.29 Albert Sosnowski 45-2-1 W(KO) 10/12

