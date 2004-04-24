Vitali Klitschko was 33-2. Sanders was 39-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On April 24, 2004 the at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Vitali Klitschko, originally from Belovodskoye, Kyrgyzstan, fought WBO heavyweight champion Corrie Sanders, from Pretoria, South Africa, for the WBC heavyweight title vacated when Lennox Lewis retired. This was a grudge match of sorts. A year earlier, in his last fight, Sanders destroyed Wladimir Klitschko in two rounds, and that wasn’t far from Vitali’s mind. Going into the bout, Vitali was 33-2. Sanders was 39-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…