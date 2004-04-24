Vitali Klitschko vs. Corrie Sanders

By Boxing News on April 23, 2018
On April 24, 2004 the at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Vitali Klitschko, originally from Belovodskoye, Kyrgyzstan, fought WBO heavyweight champion Corrie Sanders, from Pretoria, South Africa, for the WBC heavyweight title vacated when Lennox Lewis retired. This was a grudge match of sorts. A year earlier, in his last fight, Sanders destroyed Wladimir Klitschko in two rounds, and that wasn’t far from Vitali’s mind. Going into the bout, Vitali was 33-2. Sanders was 39-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

2004-04-24 - Vitali Klitschko vs. Corrie Sanders



Real Name Vitaliy Vladymyrovich Klychko
Origin Belovodskoye Kyrgyzstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.07.19 (47)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W45+L2+D0=47
Height 6 feet 7 inches
Reach 79 inches
Trainer Fritz Sdunek

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.09.08 Manuel Charr 21-0-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2012.02.18 Dereck Chisora 15-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.09.10 Tomasz Adamek 44-1-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.03.19 Odlanier Solis 17-0-0 W(KO) 1/12
2010.10.16 Shannon Briggs 51-5-1 W(UD) 12/12
2010.05.29 Albert Sosnowski 45-2-1 W(KO) 10/12

