Vitali Klitschko vs. Kirk Johnson
By Boxing News on December 5, 2017
On December 6th, 2003 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Vitali Klitschko from Kiev, Ukraine, fresh off his loss to Lennox Lewis in LA,. took on the tough Canadian heavyweight Kirk Johnson in a WBC title eliminator. Klitschko was 32-2 at the time, Johnson was 34-1-1, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
terrence roundman brewster 04:51pm, 05/08/2017
kirk johnson is my homie he’s bout to make a major comeback