Vitali Klitschko vs. Kirk Johnson

By Boxing News on December 5, 2017
Vitali Klitschko vs. Kirk Johnson
Klitschko was 32-2, Johnson was 34-1-1, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On December 6th, 2003 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Vitali Klitschko from Kiev, Ukraine, fresh off his loss to Lennox Lewis in LA,. took on the tough Canadian heavyweight Kirk Johnson in a WBC title eliminator. Klitschko was 32-2 at the time, Johnson was 34-1-1, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Vitali Klitschko vs Kirk Johnson Part 1/2 (English)



Vitali Klitschko vs Kirk Johnson Part 2/2 (English)



Tags: Vitali Klitschko Kirk Johnson December 6th 2003 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. terrence roundman brewster 04:51pm, 05/08/2017

    kirk johnson is my homie he’s bout to make a major comeback

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Vitali Klitschko

  • Kirk Johnson

Real Name Vitaliy Vladymyrovich Klychko
Origin Belovodskoye Kyrgyzstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.07.19 (46)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W45+L2+D0=47
Height 6 feet 7 inches
Reach 79 inches
Trainer Fritz Sdunek

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.09.08 Manuel Charr 21-0-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2012.02.18 Dereck Chisora 15-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.09.10 Tomasz Adamek 44-1-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.03.19 Odlanier Solis 17-0-0 W(KO) 1/12
2010.10.16 Shannon Briggs 51-5-1 W(UD) 12/12
2010.05.29 Albert Sosnowski 45-2-1 W(KO) 10/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record