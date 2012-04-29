Vitali Klitschko vs. Lennox Lewis
By Boxing News on June 9, 2019
When he met Vitali Klitschko on June 21, 2003, Lennox was 40-2-1 and Vitali was 32-1.
It feels as if they were heavyweight from opposing eras, and in a sense they were. Lennox Lewis was the long reigning heavyweight champion, having been declared champ after Riddick Bowe dumped the WBC belt in the trash. Aside from two losses, both avenged, to Oliver “Cry Me a River” McCall on Sept. 24, 1994 and Hasim Rahman on April 21, 2001, Lewis was a proud champion who dominated the division against sometimes less than sterling opposition. When he met Vitali Klitschko on June 21, 2003, Lennox’s record was 40-2-1. Vitali was 32-1. The Ukrainian was already recognized as a force to be reckoned with, but how much of a force and the degree of reckoning became clear as the fight progressed…
Mariza 04:55pm, 05/11/2015
This boxing match between Vitali Klitschko and Lennox Lewis has always bothered me, they should have checked Lewis’s gloves in front of the cameras the second that fight ended. I first was cheering for Lennox L. and I was hoping he would beat the crap out this stranger Mr, Vitali Klitschko. But within a few minutes I found myself cheering and loyal to and in complete awe and respect for Vitali Klitschko. I honestly can’t say at exactly what moment it happened, I kept trying to correct myself and go back to cheering for Lennox but it was of no use, there was just something overpowering beyond my control about this Vitali K. some kind of magnetism and power to captivate with his superior talent and force as a Champion, it’s undeniable. I felt there was something fishy and shady about how those cuts were so easily achieved onto Vitali’s eye and face by Lewis. Vitali hit Lewis just as hard or harder and yet didnt get the same injuries on Lewis’s face… Very strange! Despite his own serious injuries, Vitali wanted to keep going and didn’t want the fight to be stopped. That says a lot about this natural champion. I was completely amazed and in awe of the man and boxer, that moment I nickname Vitali Klitschko as “Superman”. Simply amazing! I also noticed the respect he also got from the crowd and I observed Lennox Lewis’s body language, almost of shame. As if he was letting it be known that he knew he had not earned the win. I honestly think they should have a rematch. The fact that Lewis retired soon after that match ... speaks volumes! I know Lewis is a great fighter, i had mad respect for the man right up till this match, but I will always believe that he had something in his gloves and that’s the only way he could ever have the upper hand on Vitali Klitschko. I’m not trying to offend anyone, This is simply my honest humble opinion. Respectfully - Mariza
The Fight Film Collector 02:39pm, 06/25/2013
Agree, Leigh! And why was this one of the last truly exciting heavyweight fights we’ve seen and one of the best of the decade? Because they were both actually in the same weight class. And when boxers are matched in height and height, as they are with every class below the Heavyweights, fights are exciting. But the powers continue to be in denial about this when it come to the heavies, and we get fights with big guys who are uninspired against small opponents who are just trying to survive.
leigh 01:26pm, 06/24/2013
Both guys showed heart i never thought they had that night .both guys who beat lewis gave him the rematch shame for boxing that he never gave vitali that chance ,also a shame vitali has never once had to show grit like that since that fight, he had an eye like a butchers shop window it gets worse every time i see it i swear.
Robert Ecksel 11:29am, 12/12/2012
Sometimes pedantic is good. It’s a question of style, and we like your style. Changes duly noted and made.
Lee 11:20am, 12/12/2012
I almost hate having to do this again, but in the interests of historical veracity, Lennox was declared champion after Bowe trashed the W.B.C belt and refusing to fight him after he had earned his shot by bombing out Razor Ruddock. The Tucker fight was therefore a defence of his title….Sorry to be so pedantic,but it was all kind of a big deal at the time….
Phil 05:43pm, 04/29/2012
Does anyone remember the post fight interview. Lewis was so completely exhausted he could barely speak.