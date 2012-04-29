When he met Vitali Klitschko on June 21, 2003, Lennox was 40-2-1 and Vitali was 32-1.

It feels as if they were heavyweight from opposing eras, and in a sense they were. Lennox Lewis was the long reigning heavyweight champion, having been declared champ after Riddick Bowe dumped the WBC belt in the trash. Aside from two losses, both avenged, to Oliver “Cry Me a River” McCall on Sept. 24, 1994 and Hasim Rahman on April 21, 2001, Lewis was a proud champion who dominated the division against sometimes less than sterling opposition. When he met Vitali Klitschko on June 21, 2003, Lennox’s record was 40-2-1. Vitali was 32-1. The Ukrainian was already recognized as a force to be reckoned with, but how much of a force and the degree of reckoning became clear as the fight progressed…