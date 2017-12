Dr. Ironfist was 26-0. Sullivan was 34-5-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On December 11, 1999 at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany, WBO heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, born in Belovodskoye, Kyrgyzstan, but raised in Kiev, Ukraine, defended his title against Obed “The Fighting Marine” Sullivan, from Gulfport, Mississippi. Dr. Ironfist was undefeated at 26-0. Sullivan was 34-5-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…