Vitali Klitschko vs. Orlin Norris

By Boxing News on January 26, 2017
Vitali Klitschko vs. Orlin Norris
Dr. Ironfist was 28-1 going in. Norris was 51-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On January 27, 2001 at Rudi Sedlmayer Halle, Munich, Bayern, Germany, Vitali Klitschko, originally from Belovodskoye, Kyrgyzstan, fought Orlin Norris,from Lubbock, Texas, for the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title. Dr. Ironfist was 28-1 going in. Norris was 51-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Vitali Klitschko vs. Orlin Norris



Tags: Vitali Klitschko Orlin Norris January 27th 2001 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Vitali Klitschko

  • Orlin Norris

Real Name Vitaliy Vladymyrovich Klychko
Origin Belovodskoye Kyrgyzstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.07.19 (46)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W45+L2+D0=47
Height 6 feet 7 inches
Reach 79 inches
Trainer Fritz Sdunek

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.09.08 Manuel Charr 21-0-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2012.02.18 Dereck Chisora 15-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.09.10 Tomasz Adamek 44-1-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.03.19 Odlanier Solis 17-0-0 W(KO) 1/12
2010.10.16 Shannon Briggs 51-5-1 W(UD) 12/12
2010.05.29 Albert Sosnowski 45-2-1 W(KO) 10/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record