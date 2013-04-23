Vitali Klitschko vs. Samuel Peter

By Boxing News on October 10, 2018
Vitali Klitschko vs. Samuel Peter
The Klitschkos have more in common than their last name and stunning profession.

On October 11, 2008 at O2 World Arena in Berlin, Germany, WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, aka Dr. Ironfist, defended his crown against the “Nigerian Nightmare” Samuel Peter. Klitschko was 35-2 coming in. The always resilient Peter was 30-1, his only loss coming to Vitali’s brother Wladimir by decision in 2005. But the Klitschkos have more in common than their last name and profession. They both fought Sam Peter…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Vitali Klitschko vs Sam Peter



Tags: Vitali Klitschko Samuel Peter October 11th 2008 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. kenneth Nwosu 12:30am, 04/23/2013

    Where is Samuel Peter now?

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Vitali Klitschko

  • Samuel Peter

Real Name Vitaliy Vladymyrovich Klychko
Origin Belovodskoye Kyrgyzstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.07.19 (47)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W45+L2+D0=47
Height 6 feet 7 inches
Reach 79 inches
Trainer Fritz Sdunek

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.09.08 Manuel Charr 21-0-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2012.02.18 Dereck Chisora 15-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.09.10 Tomasz Adamek 44-1-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.03.19 Odlanier Solis 17-0-0 W(KO) 1/12
2010.10.16 Shannon Briggs 51-5-1 W(UD) 12/12
2010.05.29 Albert Sosnowski 45-2-1 W(KO) 10/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record