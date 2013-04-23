Vitali Klitschko vs. Samuel Peter
By Boxing News on October 10, 2018
The Klitschkos have more in common than their last name and stunning profession.
On October 11, 2008 at O2 World Arena in Berlin, Germany, WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, aka Dr. Ironfist, defended his crown against the “Nigerian Nightmare” Samuel Peter. Klitschko was 35-2 coming in. The always resilient Peter was 30-1, his only loss coming to Vitali’s brother Wladimir by decision in 2005. But the Klitschkos have more in common than their last name and profession. They both fought Sam Peter…
kenneth Nwosu 12:30am, 04/23/2013
Where is Samuel Peter now?