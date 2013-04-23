On October 11, 2008 at O2 World Arena in Berlin, Germany, WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, aka Dr. Ironfist, defended his crown against the “Nigerian Nightmare” Samuel Peter. Klitschko was 35-2 coming in. The always resilient Peter was 30-1, his only loss coming to Vitali’s brother Wladimir by decision in 2005. But the Klitschkos have more in common than their last name and profession. They both fought Sam Peter…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment