According to Canelo, he “walked away from meat.” It couldn’t have been easy. He loves meat. But he was also betrayed by meat, Mexican meat, no less, which made what followed all the more painful.

With the September 15 rematch against Gennady Golovkin fast approaching, Canelo Alvarez, having been dragged through the rhetorical mud, continues to grapple with tainted meat and his diminished reputation.

He is currently on some kind of goodwill tour, trying to generate goodwill from critical fans by saying the right thing at the right time. Speaking with ESPN Deportes, Canelo said he assumes full responsibility for all that transpired since the first failed drug test.

“I do not want to involve anyone else,” he said. “Really this was a mistake that I made by not reading about this, about this issue, about the serious issue that Mexico has with the meat.”

Presumably Canelo had better things to do besides studying tainted meat. Still, accepting responsibility for what went down, instead of pinning it off on an underling, makes Canelo look good and it suits him.

“I did not do anything intentionally,” he continued. “I did not do anything to try to improve my performance. I would never do something like that. It was a mistake and nothing more. I did not educate myself about this problem in Mexico. It was my mistake and I will not repeat it.”

There’s too much at stake to repeat a mistake like that. But if he can beat Golovkin, all will be forgiven.

“After what happened to me, I’ve taken a lot of precautions. Really, too many precautions, I think extreme. To the extreme of not eating meat, I walked away from meat. Meat in the United States is different, I can eat it without problems, because over here there is more control over the meat, but I really want to get used to not eating it, because most of the time I’m in Mexico and I walked away from it.”