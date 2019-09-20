He cut Fury with a punch and won a few rounds in the process. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, flush off his better than expected performance against Tyson Fury last week, has made his country proud.

At his homecoming yesterday in his native Sweden, which produced former heavyweight champion Ingemar Johansson and little else, Wallin was treated to a hero’s welcome.

“It felt great to have such a welcome at home in Sweden,” Wallin said. “The media and the people are really backing me more and more and that’s awesome. Boxing in Sweden needs all the attention it can get and it feels good to be part of helping boxing at home and to be a role model for the kids.”

ESPN’s shenanigans aside, during which they did everything but trip the Swede as he was climbing the steps before entering the ring, Wallin earned the respect of everyone, even Fury loyalists, for cutting the big man with a legal punch and winning a few rounds in the process.

“Otto had an outstanding fight against Tyson Fury and a well-deserved hero’s welcome in his homeland,” his promoter Dmitriy Salita said. “Although he didn’t get to take home the belt, it feels like he did to his fans in Sweden. As he said after the fight, it was a great learning experience and he’s definitely proven to himself and the boxing world that he is a big part of the heavyweight division. The sky is the limit for Otto.”