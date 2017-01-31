Miura’s eagerness to put it out there gives kamikazes a good name. (Hogan Photos)

Takashi Miura is one year older and an inch and a half taller than Mickey Roman, but he too stops punches with his face…

Saturday night at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, in a fight televised live on HBO, former WBC super featherweight champion Takashi Miura, (31-3-2, 24 KOs), the dangerous southpaw from Tokyo, Japan, demolished WBC #2 ranked Miguel “Mickey” Roman (56-12, 43 KOs), the rugged veteran from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, at 0:53 of the 12th and final round.

The bout lived up to its billing. It was a fight, nonstop exhilarating, positively thrilling, the kind of fight the fight fans love. What Miura and Roman do in the ring isn’t sweet or scientific. Strategy, for example, is as irrelevant as defense. It was boxing of a sort—it could be nothing else—the sort of boxing stripped of all the subtle fine points that elevate it from two men trying to simply turn out the other’s lights.

Thirty-year-old Roman had not lost a fight in four years. He won his last 18 fights dating back to 2012, with 16 those wins coming by stoppage. A 5-foot-5-inch fireplug that appears inexhaustible, he’ll take two punches, or four of five punches, to land one of his own. Watching him fight is exciting, if at times painful to watch.

The same is true of Miura. He is one year older and an inch and a half taller than Roman, but he too stops punches with his face. He is not an A-list fighter, he’s an edge of your seat fighter. Miura’s eagerness to put it out there, at the risk of god knows what consequences down the line, gives kamikazes a good name.

Roman took the early rounds. He was relentless, brutally insistent, landing punches that make mere flesh and blood mortals wince. There were many times when Miura looked on the edge of losing it. He busted up early. His swollen face looked a mess. Studying his reactions or lack thereof in his corner between rounds, Miura didn’t know where he was. But his mission, to search and destroy what stood before him, had not changed.

Miura landed ruinous shots upstairs and down and inside and out and took over the fight in the middle rounds. As the fight progressed, Roman regressed. He became less a machine bent on destruction than a man at the mercy of a man not unlike him. Roman went down in rounds 11 and 12. Miura delivered the coup-de-grace that dropped Roman to the canvas a third and last time.

“My hands feel great despite it being a war in there,” said Miura after bout. “These are the types of fights that I want.”

Miura landed 228 of 587 punches thrown (38.8%) to 254 of 815 (31.2%) for Roman. Miura outlanded Roman 60-32 over the last three rounds.

“This was an amazing fight to be a part of,” said Roman, “and I will be meeting with my promoter to be discussing future opportunities to continue fighting. I was caught off guard by some of his low punches, but all in all it was a great fight. I wish him the best.”