By Caryn A. Tate on June 5, 2017
“Andre Ward is a perfect fit because he remains a humble student of the game.”

“Boxing training appeals to a mainstream audience and EverybodyFights is poised to be the industry leader in boxing fitness…”

Unified light heavyweight champion Andre “S.O.G.” Ward will partner with George Foreman III, son of the two-time heavyweight world champion George Foreman Sr., to take the award-winning EverybodyFights Boxing Gym global. Ward will join the EverybodyFights Board of Advisors and will assist the team with strategic partnerships, boxing curriculum, and brand growth.

EverybodyFights, founded by George Foreman III, strategically merges the grit of traditional boxing gyms with the luxury amenities and aesthetics of today’s hottest studio concepts. The organization currently has three company-owned locations and has recently launched franchising opportunities. EverybodyFights provides a fitness program modeled after a fighter’s training camp. The programming was designed by Foreman III, who was an undefeated professional boxer in his own right. Foreman III was also named best fitness guru in Boston in 2016.

“Andre is a future hall of famer and pound-for-pound one of the most talented fighters of all time,” says George Foreman III. “He’s more than just a boxer, he’s simply one of the greatest men to ever box. Andre is a perfect fit for EverybodyFights because he remains a humble student of the game. Andre being on our Board of Advisors is a real asset because of his expertise in boxing and business.”

“I’m excited to partner with George and the EverybodyFights team,” Ward says. “Boxing training appeals to a mainstream audience and EverybodyFights is poised to be the industry leader in boxing fitness. Their facilities provide everything a professional fighter would ever want in terms of equipment, classes and coaching but also caters to a wide community of everyday people. I believe that together we can restore the love of boxing and extend the EverybodyFights lifestyle globally.”

To stay up-to-date and learn more about EverybodyFights, visit everybodyfights.com.

To learn more about Andre “S.O.G.” Ward, visit andresogward.com.

  1. Alt Knight 10:18am, 06/05/2017

    $165 dollars a month? Oh hell no. Little Big George is ripping people off. Nice gym, but it taint worth that.

  2. Alt Knight 07:42am, 06/05/2017

    That looks like a helluva gym. One stop shopping there. Anything and everything to get in shape. Much more than a boxing gym and much more than a cookie cutter commercial gym. I imagine the membership dues would be pretty damn steep for a gym like that though. Might be easier on the wallet to train old school like Papa George. Chopping down trees, and pulling jeeps, wouldn’t be as fancy but it probably save you a little bit of cash.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Andre Ward

Origin San Francisco California USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1984.02.23 (33)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W28+L0+D0=28
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer Virgil Hunter

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.20 Paul Smith 35-5-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2013.11.16 Edwin Rodriguez 24-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.09.08 Chad Dawson 31-1-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.12.17 Carl Froch 28-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.05.14 Arthur Abraham 32-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2010.11.27 Sakio Bika 28-4-2 W(UD) 12/12

