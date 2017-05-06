“Andre Ward is a perfect fit because he remains a humble student of the game.”

“Boxing training appeals to a mainstream audience and EverybodyFights is poised to be the industry leader in boxing fitness…”

Unified light heavyweight champion Andre “S.O.G.” Ward will partner with George Foreman III, son of the two-time heavyweight world champion George Foreman Sr., to take the award-winning EverybodyFights Boxing Gym global. Ward will join the EverybodyFights Board of Advisors and will assist the team with strategic partnerships, boxing curriculum, and brand growth.

EverybodyFights, founded by George Foreman III, strategically merges the grit of traditional boxing gyms with the luxury amenities and aesthetics of today’s hottest studio concepts. The organization currently has three company-owned locations and has recently launched franchising opportunities. EverybodyFights provides a fitness program modeled after a fighter’s training camp. The programming was designed by Foreman III, who was an undefeated professional boxer in his own right. Foreman III was also named best fitness guru in Boston in 2016.

“Andre is a future hall of famer and pound-for-pound one of the most talented fighters of all time,” says George Foreman III. “He’s more than just a boxer, he’s simply one of the greatest men to ever box. Andre is a perfect fit for EverybodyFights because he remains a humble student of the game. Andre being on our Board of Advisors is a real asset because of his expertise in boxing and business.”

“I’m excited to partner with George and the EverybodyFights team,” Ward says. “Boxing training appeals to a mainstream audience and EverybodyFights is poised to be the industry leader in boxing fitness. Their facilities provide everything a professional fighter would ever want in terms of equipment, classes and coaching but also caters to a wide community of everyday people. I believe that together we can restore the love of boxing and extend the EverybodyFights lifestyle globally.”

To stay up-to-date and learn more about EverybodyFights, visit everybodyfights.com.

To learn more about Andre “S.O.G.” Ward, visit andresogward.com.

Follow Caryn A. Tate on Twitter@carynatate