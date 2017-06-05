Ward Tribute to Ali

By Caryn A. Tate on June 5, 2017
Ward Tribute to Ali
The video was directed by David Finch for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Andre Ward took to social media to post the link to a tribute video that was made earlier this year to honor his hero…

On the one-year anniversary of the passing of boxing and humanitarian legend Muhammad Ali, light heavyweight champion Andre Ward took to social media to post the link to a tribute video that was made earlier this year to honor his hero Ali. The video was directed by award-winning director David Finch for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards. The video is based on a posthumous letter that Ward wrote to The Greatest.

The full video can be seen here.

On June 17, Andre “S.O.G.” Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) will rematch Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The event will be broadcast via HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT. Tickets for Ward-Kovalev 2: “The Rematch” are available on axs.com and at the Mandalay Bay Events Center box office. Follow the conversation #WardKovalev.

Ali VT - Master (Non TX)



