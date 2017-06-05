The video was directed by David Finch for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards.

On the one-year anniversary of the passing of boxing and humanitarian legend Muhammad Ali, light heavyweight champion Andre Ward took to social media to post the link to a tribute video that was made earlier this year to honor his hero Ali. The video was directed by award-winning director David Finch for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards. The video is based on a posthumous letter that Ward wrote to The Greatest.

The full video can be seen here.

