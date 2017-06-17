The fight should be on the forefront of boxing pages and sports news sites, but it's not.

If it’s true that the camera can add fifteen pounds, then can several cameras possibly add 15,000 people? Many of us have wondered and continue to wonder just what on Earth is going in Las Vegas. As fight week progressed, a monkey wrench of epic size was thrown into the boxing world when a certain former pound-for-pound king decided anytime is his time and that he’d return to the ring for what may be the easiest payday of his life. Fair play and in truth, such an announcement being postponed would likely have done little to nothing to hide the fact that fans don’t seem to be interested in tomorrow night’s rematch between two absolutely world class, sublime talents. One would think that a bout which carries such massive implications in just about any weight class would receive ample attention, especially when one man is undefeated and the other suffered his first defeat by a sheer grain of salt.

The unbeaten champion from Oakland, California, Andre “S.O.G.” Ward (31-0, 15 KO’s) has always come across as a quiet and reserved individual. His opponent from Russia, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KO’s) by contrast seems to have been pushed to his outer limits, as evident by his walkout on Thursday from the final press conference at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which will serve as host to the bout. Once he thanked his team and sponsors from the podium, Kovalev simply pointed towards Ward with his right index finger extended, unable to use the entirety of his hand lest he drop his mobile phone and said simply, “You. You’d better be prepared.” Not to be outdone, Ward replied, “Don’t point your finger at me.” Wow, how’s that for fighting words?

The November 19, 2016 initial matchup between Ward and Kovalev posted reports of a shade over 10,000 tickets sold and attendance just past 13,000. That’s not bad at all, even though the host arena (T-Mobile) can accommodate many more patrons, which was made clear last month when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez held a night of target practice with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. That fight meant nothing and was an all-out tug of nationalistic emotions, yet it made lots of money, which should not be forgotten. It’s not cheap to simply turn on the lights at a large venue. Opening the doors costs money as does paying the staff. Seats are given away for free to sponsors, families and let’s not forget the “high rollers”. Additionally, the creation of a small sea of screens known as press row isn’t free. All of this is often why a bout has to be marketed properly, especially when the two main attractions aren’t household names or don’t have their respective countries backing them to no end. Did someone drop the ball here? This writer contacted a source in Las Vegas and was told that the scene at Mandalay Bay is well, dead. Crickets. The weigh-in on Friday afternoon, which was held in the hotel’s Event Center, sounded like a cave. Luckily, both fighters made the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds. Regardless, few seem to care. Why? This contest should be on the forefront of boxing pages and sports news sites, but it’s not. What is? Of course, it’s the boxing versus MMA contest which isn’t happening for another two and a half months.

As was referenced in an article earlier this week and still is the case, tickets for the bout are available at all price points. They start at $105 and if one’s to take a look at the ticketing website attached to the event (axs.com), there’s not only several seats to be had but special offers are present as well. This is very sad to see. Money is going to be lost, which is nothing new for Vegas, but isn’t it supposed to be the capital of boxing? Perhaps the wrong site was picked. Sin City is certainly a good time but it’s also somewhere budgeting is made near impossible at times. Some still lose their shirt at the tables. A better site may have been the Oracle Arena in Ward’s hometown of Oakland. Holding the event there would not have been in conflict with the NBA Finals and this is not just because the series is over. Had the third go-round between Golden State and Cleveland gone to seven games, Saturday would still have been open to host a fight at Oracle. Game seven would have been on Sunday, June 18. Incomprehensible. Unexpected. Pick your description. How will the pay-per-view figures look? Where’s the love?

