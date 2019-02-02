The scores after 10 rounds were 95-95 and 96-94 twice. (Stephanie Trapp/Showtime)

With his right hand ineffective, Ellis relied on his jab, apparently the only fully functional punch in his arsenal…

Friday night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York, in a fight televised live on ShoBox, underdog DeAndre Ware (13-1-2, 8 KOs), from Toledo, Ohio, won a majority decision over Ronald Ellis, handing the Lynn, Massachusetts, native his first loss as a professional to win the vacant NABF super middleweight title.

The final scores after 10 give-and-take rounds were 95-95 (Tom Schreck) and 96-94 twice (Benoit Roussel and Eric Marlinski).

“I controlled the fight,” said Ware after the bout. “The whole fight I was landing the harder shots. I finally had a chance to get in shape and have a full camp, and we were able to show what we really have. I applied the pressure. He was just flicking the jab and it wasn’t doing anything.”

Ellis has essentially been a one-handed fighter for his last three fights, due to an injured or broken right hand, and was forced to rely on his jab, apparently the only fully functional punch in his arsenal. Those who are handling his career no doubt want to make hay while the sun shines, but they, more than Ellis, have something to answer for, yet it would be nothing short of miraculous if they publically said anything at all.

Ellis protested the decision when it was announced.

“I think I outboxed him,” he said. “He was pressuring the whole fight but he didn’t land anything clean. I hurt my hand a little in the third but I was still able to triple jab him and keep him on the outside. I would do a rematch in a second.”

Ellis was the busier fighter, throwing 768 total punches to Ware’s 638, but only landed 150 punches (20%) to Ware’s 174 (27%).