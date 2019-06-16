I’m guessing Warrington will aim at a mega-fight with Leo Santa Cruz. (Action Images)

Being the British Middleweight champion is no mean feat. It’s a title deserving of respect and should afford the current belt holder—Liam Williams—many beautiful opportunities to hold his head high and bask in deserved glory. When he appeared next to “Kid Galahad” (read ex-drug cheat: Abdul-Bari Awad) last night holding an umbrella as a spit guard you could see a forced stoic look in his eyes. This wasn’t what he had gotten into the boxing game for. But, credit to Liam, he was supporting his gym mate, stopping the objects and the human liquids landing on the challenger from the partisan Leeds crowd.

The buildup to Warrington vs. Galahad for the IBF Featherweight title has been a genuine example of two fighters disliking each other. They are tough men from northern English towns in the same county—Yorkshire. It’s a place of grim rain, cold, where you can walk on mountains one minute then find yourself being mugged in a terraced street the next. It’s a gritty land.

Their near city rivalry has extended from geography to football. Galahad supports Sheffield United (famous for pretty much nothing), while Warrington supports Leeds United (famous for fan violence). Both men had been goading each other on Twitter prior to their bout. It underlined a local tribalism that sociologists call “Stupidity.” I think.

Media meetings between the two were fraught with real danger. When Warrington pushed his head into Galahad’s at the weigh-in it was for real, not because anyone with a checkbook had told both men that aggression sells tickets and adds to the simple old boxing sum of: Look mean, make cash.

Josh Warrington was in one of the best fights of 2018 when he won the IBF title from Lee Selby. It was such a non-stop action-Jackson of a fight that people were saying it’d echo down the ages and that both men should do it all again. Warrington came seemingly out of nowhere, and his pressure fighting shocked the champ. Warrington was all guts and energy. He deserved the win. Selby moved up a weight and Warrington beat Carl Frampton in his next fight. Some say that Frampton was shot and that Selby was never truly a Featherweight when he fought Warrington, but those people are morose and untrustworthy. Warrington is a credible old-school fighter. He earned his IBF title the hard way by genuinely beating two top men. No tricks.

But, to last night…

The two men’s styles were going to make for a weird evening. Warrington is pressure and action, while Galahad has largely dominated poorer opponents with strength and skill and reach. He’s a shot-picker; loading up and throwing fewer punches until he smells blood. He’s a switch-hitter too. Awkward combination of two fighters. Which it proved when the first bell sounded.

Galahad started the fight brightly. He wasn’t going to be bullied by Warrington’s higher work rate and general fizz. You could see from the start that Galahad was planning to disrupt Warrington’s flow and he was warned in the first couple of rounds for using his head. Warrington couldn’t seem to land cleaner punches, while Galahad worked inside and continued to control the distance better when he stepped back.

In true Warrington style he continued to press, and in the sixth round Galahad was warned again for using his head. Warrington just couldn’t seem to make anything happen for any sustained period. By round eight Galahad was looking good for the win and tying up Warrington in hold after hold.

By the late rounds, Warrington’s corner looked concerned. Their guy was working hard—harder than Galahad—but he wasn’t landing the clean work. It was messy. The Leeds crowd cheered and encouraged, but more from fear than riding the winner home. Galahad had out-dirtied, and, for my part, outboxed the champ.

But this is boxing, not shark fishing. You don’t get to pull something definitive out of the water and point at the loser while it’s drying on the dock side. Facts are flexible and subjective in boxing. Scores of 115-113 (Galahad), 116-112 (Warrington), and 116-113 (Warrington) re-crowned the champ.

I’m guessing Warrington will aim at a mega-fight in the US with Leo Santa Cruz. You’d do the same, I’m sure….