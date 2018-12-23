Both cards were good. Warrington/Frampton was a total classic. (Photo: Chris Roberts)

The fight was a humdinger. Wow! I mean, if you haven’t watched it and hadn’t really intended to, I implore you to find a way of viewing the thing. Trust me…

If Christmas is the season of good will, somebody forgot to tell Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn. No cozy glass of eggnog together for those two. Santa has nothing in his sack that’d bridge the jealous gap of their current situation. Some nights I watch the cards from either side and it seems to me from time to time that one promoter is honest, yet mad, and the other is a timeshare tout. Take your pick whom is whom—they are both after your cash either way. Just….what’s the phrase? One seems fair but feels foul, and the other seems foul but feels fair. I think that’s it.

Frank went on British breakfast TV a few days before his Warrington vs. Frampton extravaganza at the Manchester M.E.N. Arena to moan about Eddie Hearn tying up the same date and trying to steal his thunder. I felt bad for old Frank, sitting there on the firm red sofa, eyes moving quickly from side to side like he expected to see Hearn swinging into the studio on a tree vine just to steal the cameraman’s attention. “When they decide the football fixtures they don’t put the best match-ups on the same day do they?” said Frank. He had a point, but we’re not talking about leagues, we’re talking about one-on-one combat sports. There is no rule as to bouts having to take place at separate times and for promoters to have to split the share of the paying public. Suck it up. Promote.

To give Warren and Hearn their dues, both cards were good. The headline Matchroom bout was Chisora vs. Whyte 2. I’m guessing most casual boxing fans paid up for that dead-cert slugfest over the prospect of a more technical Frampton vs. Warrington fight. They weren’t disappointed, but Warrington/Frampton—was a total classic.

Most people I’d spoken to before the fight said that Frampton would knock Warrington out. I kind of wondered if Josh could re-visit the form and the brilliance of his win over Lee Selby earlier in the year. Despite being the reigning IBF Featherweight Champ, Warrington had a lot to do against Frampton to get the win—at least, that was my pre-fight thought. I like Frampton a lot. He’s a compact and aggressive fighter with a good brain and mantis shrimp punches: Fast. Knockout. He’ll eat your insides and spit out your carapace onto the white sand in front of his burrow. God bless the Discovery channel and too little sleep.

Warrington was on Frampton from the start; harder working; more powerful punches. Frampton only seemed to come into the fight after the first couple of rounds, and avoided a knockdown in the process. The speed and overwhelming punch combinations from Warrington phased Frampton—who likes to bully opponents with heavy shots right from the first bell—and he was forced to fight. Great rounds. Great action. Two superb fighters showing us what boxing can be if fighters stop themselves talking shit in order to gain a couple more quid in PPV’s from punters who need soft food and a warm spoon. Training beats pantomime, even in pantomime season.

The final judges’ cards were: 116-113, 116-113, 116-112. All for Warrington. Deserved, completely. After the fight both men thanked each other and Frampton remarked just how hard Warrington hits. “I hope he goes on to unify the division,” he said. Bonhomie all round. Awesome potential end to Frampton’s career, if rumors are to be believed…

Over on the other side of Mordor, a ringside reporter was tweeting in fear, and finding it hard to see Chisora vs. Whyte through the cannabis smoke.

They had punched each other very much. Whyte toppled Dereck in the 11th. Two big, hard, men had entertained the punters in the O2 London, and those in safer surrounds on sofas across this green and pleasant land. No-one would have gone to sleep last night and cursed their hard-earned money being wasted.

Last night it didn’t matter which Promotion you chose. Even the early undercard bouts on both cards had been good value. But I’m glad I went with Frank’s show and saw Warrington/Frampton, they really were that good. Despite the bickering of two rich boxing promoters, we had all been entertained.