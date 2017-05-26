WBA orders rematches
The two judges responsible for the questionable scorecards have been suspended for six months by the WBA…
Gilberto Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association, announced a couple of rematches. The first will be a rematch for the WBA World middleweight title between Ryota Murata (12-1) and Hassam N’Dam (36-2). Most people saw Murata respond to losing the early rounds with more powerful accurate shots. Instead he lost a split decision. The two judges responsible for the questionable scorecards, Gustavo Padilla and Hubert Earle, have been suspended for six months by the WBA. A rematch would likely see Murata even more favored, as most people would expect his volume of punches to slightly increase. Mendoza stated that the “five judges who evaluated the fight and a supervisor saw a different fight than the judges.”
The other rematch was a WBA eliminator between Rances Barthélemy (26-0) and Kiryl Relikh (21-2). Barthélemy with his cleaner and higher quality work was given the decision over Relikh. Barthélemy was the winner on my card but scores of 117-109 and 116-110 may have been a bit much. Mendoza described it as an “even battle but the result was controversial.”
nicolas 09:47am, 05/26/2017
In the case of the Relikh-Rances fight, the rematch should be in England. Also why is it Okay to have American Judges, and American Referee in a fight where one is American based, and the other is really the visitor. By allowing contests to go to purse bids, and not allow some kind of fairness on where a fight is held, it gives countries like the US an unfair advantage. I agree on the most part, American judges are perhaps the best, but there have been many unfair decisions in recent years when an American, or American based fighter faces a European especially. From what I saw on that card, with the two controversial fights on that card, the Maryland State Athletic commission is a joke also.
Anonymous 09:43am, 05/26/2017
Kenny Chevalier = bad referee
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 09:23am, 05/26/2017
The scores were “a bit much”....really?!....Relikh out worked and out landed Rances ten of the twelve rounds. The only reason Blue Boy kept wailing away with reckless abandon with bolos to the body was that Maurice Chevalier allowed him a free fire zone south of the border! If the ref had taken points as he should have he could have shut that shit down!