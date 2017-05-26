WBA President Gilberto Mendoza announced a couple of rematches. (Naoki Fukuda)

Gilberto Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association, announced a couple of rematches. The first will be a rematch for the WBA World middleweight title between Ryota Murata (12-1) and Hassam N’Dam (36-2). Most people saw Murata respond to losing the early rounds with more powerful accurate shots. Instead he lost a split decision. The two judges responsible for the questionable scorecards, Gustavo Padilla and Hubert Earle, have been suspended for six months by the WBA. A rematch would likely see Murata even more favored, as most people would expect his volume of punches to slightly increase. Mendoza stated that the “five judges who evaluated the fight and a supervisor saw a different fight than the judges.”

The other rematch was a WBA eliminator between Rances Barthélemy (26-0) and Kiryl Relikh (21-2). Barthélemy with his cleaner and higher quality work was given the decision over Relikh. Barthélemy was the winner on my card but scores of 117-109 and 116-110 may have been a bit much. Mendoza described it as an “even battle but the result was controversial.”