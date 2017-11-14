WBA Orders Three Title Fights

By Caryn A. Tate on November 14, 2017
Earlier this week, the WBA Championships Committee has ordered three world title fights.

This week, the WBA (World Boxing Association) Championships Committee has ordered three world title fights. In all three cases, the teams of the fighters involved have been given 30 days from November 6 to come to an agreement; if one is not reached, the bout will go to purse bid.

In the super lightweight division, number one ranked Rances Barthelemy (26-0, 13 KOs) and number two rated Kiryl Relikh (21-2, 19 KOs) must face each other for the 140-pound title.

At super featherweight, WBA champion Alberto Machado (19-0, 16 KOs) and number two ranked Rafael Mensah (31-0, 23 KOs) have been ordered to fight for the 130-pound championship.

In the welterweight division, number one rated Tewa Kiram (38-0, 28 KOs) and the WBA’s number three 147-pounder, Lucas Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs) must square off for the currently vacant regular world title. Keith Thurman holds the “super” world title in the weight class.

  1. Gus 07:23am, 11/14/2017

    I thought they were doing away with the bullshit regular titles. Joke.

