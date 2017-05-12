Jorge Linares could fight Luke Campbell who he has also made noise about taking on.

The WBC released its quarterly report ruling on each division. For eagled eyed fans, it also announced upcoming fights and confirmed dates.

The already announced fight between Miguel Berchelt (31-1) and Takashi Miura (31-3-2) will take place on June 25. (This is a Sunday and given Golden Boy wanted it to take place in Los Angeles, that seems like it could be a mistake.).Berchelt will be defending his WBC Super Featherweight Title which he defeated Francisco Vargas to win. On the same night in January, Miura beat Miguel Roman to become the mandatory. A sure fight of the night contender, Berchelt is full of power but can be hurt and Miura has no quit inside him. This is a must watch.

Jorge Linares (42-3) and Mikey Garcia (36-0) will both make a voluntary defense each which will take place by July before the WBC mandate the unification bout. Both have made positive noise about a potential fight and it sounds like it should happen towards the end of 2017 or to begin 2018. Linares could fight Luke Campbell who he has also made noise about taking on. The fight will determine the best lightweight on the planet and could round off what has been a year of significant fights.

Jermell Charlo (29-0) is ordered to defend against his mandatory Erickson Lubin (18-0). This is the slightly less impressive Charlo in my opinion, but his stoppage win last time out over Charles Hatley was impressive. “The Hammer” is only 21 and seen as a potential superstar of boxing by many. This fight will surely headline an Al Haymon show and will play a big part in determining the future of light middleweight division.

Jermall Charlo (25-0) has vacated his IBF light middleweight title to move up in weight. The WBC has ordered a final eliminator at middleweight between Charlo and Jorge Sebastian Heiland (29-4-2). The Argentinean’s best win probably came in 2014 when defeating Matthew Macklin. The winner will get to fight Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam.

A final eliminator has also been ordered at light heavyweight between Joe Smith Jr. (23-1) and Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0). Another all action fight with both men known for their power. Gvozdyk would probably be the favorite but the intrigue stakes would be high. The winner would be in line to take on the Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara winner.