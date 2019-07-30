One needn’t be a rocket scientist to understand why people criticize sanctioning bodies.

When it comes to Dillian Whyte and the burgeoning scandal, the WBC cannot be accused of jumping the gun…

However earnest the apologist, one needn’t be a rocket scientist to understand why people criticize promoters and sanctioning bodies. It’s due to the damage they have done and continue to do to the sport about which we presumably care. The lot of them can explain their actions with all the eloquence of a trained actor, which don’t, however, necessarily make them true.

But when it comes to Dillian Whyte and the scandal in which he is currently embroiled, the WBC cannot be accused of jumping the gun. They bided their time while many others engaged in pointing fingers, instead of pointing more dangerous protuberances in the co-conspirators’ direction.

The WBC’s statement reads as follows:

STATUS OF DILLIAN WHYTE

An “A” Sample UKAD collected from Mr. Dillian Whyte in relation with his bout against Oscar Rivas yielded an adverse finding. In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is provisionally suspending the WBC’s recognition as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger of the division.

The WBC has notified Mr. Whyte and his team of the WBC’s suspension, and that it will afford Mr. Whyte the opportunity to present its position to the WBC at an investigative hearing which will take place at a place and time to be announced in the near future. Throughout its investigation and hearing, the WBC will afford Mr. Whyte and his team the opportunity to present any available information and materials, and any exculpatory evidence they might deem appropriate.