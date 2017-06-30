WBSS more boxers announced

By Cain Bradley on June 30, 2017
Erik Skoglund is a huge super middleweight having dropped down from light heavyweight.

The World Boxing Super Series has announced two unbeaten prospects to join WBA Champion George Groves in the super middleweight tournament. Erik Skoglund (26-0) and Jamie Cox (22-0) are both entered.

Skoglund is a huge super middleweight having dropped down from light heavyweight. He is ranked top fifteen by all world title organizations and “can’t wait to prove myself against the best fighters out there.”

Jamie Cox recently signed with Eddie Hearn and is considered to have a high upside. The tournament will see Cox take a real step up in opposition. Cox claimed he “is ready to cause a shock.”

