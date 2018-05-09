The second season of the World Boxing Super Series will feature three weight divisions.

The second season of the World Boxing Super Series was today announced. It was also announced that instead of the two weight divisions, it would feature three weight divisions, each tournament having eight fighters.

Bantamweight was confirmed as one of the divisions prior to the press conference. Today, three of the entrants in that tournament were announced. Zolani Tete (27-3) is the WBO champion, Ryan Burnett (19-0) holds the WBA Super title whilst Emmanuel Rodriguez (18-0) is the IBF champion. All three are entered in the tournament. They could be joined by WBA Title holder, either Naoya Inoue or Jamie McDonnell. Inoue spoke of receiving a conditional offer already and if he is in the tournament it will match the Cruiserweight tournament for quality.

The other weight divisions will be announced at a later date but light welterweight has been strongly rumoured. They also announced the finals of season 1 will be sorted out soon.