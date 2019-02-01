Four title bouts (including three world titles) will showcase the card in Frisco, North Texas.

FRISCO, Texas—The clock may have very well struck at or near midnight on Saturday evening by the time Eleider Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev meet for the second time in their highly anticipated light heavyweight championship rematch at the Ford Center. Last August, it was “Storm” Alvarez who quickly turned the tables on “Krusher” Kovalev in Atlantic City by way of a staggering seventh round stoppage victory.

Once one of the absolute most feared fighters in all the sport, Sergey was floored three times in round seven in a bout he was almost dominating up to that point. The Russian knockout artist was ahead on all three scorecards when his Colombian opponent scored the surprise victory. On Saturday evening, four title bouts (including three world titles) will showcase the fantastic card in North Texas. ‘The Ford Center at the Star’ seats roughly 10,000 fans, depending on the event and is part of the massive world headquarters complex dedicated to ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.

WBO Featherweight champion Oscar Valdez will highlight the co-main event against Carmine Tommasone. Saturday night will also feature the return of crowd-pleasing, lightweight sensation Teofimo Lopez. He’ll square off with former world championship contender Diego Magdaleno. Additionally, Richard Commey and Isa Chaniev will battle for the vacant IBF World Lightweight title. The undercard action kicks off at 6PM CST (ESPN+), then it moves over to ESPN’s main cable station at 9PM for the Valdez/Tommasone bout. Lastly, the card finishes with the light heavyweight championship rematch between Alvarez and Kovalev well into the night hours (11PM CST, ESPN+).

Selected Weights Listed Below

WBO World Light Heavyweight Title

Eleider Alvarez (24-0, 12 KO’s, Montreal, Quebec, CN. by way of Colombia) - 174.8 lbs.

Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KO’s, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. by way of Russia) - 174 lbs.

WBO World Featherweight Title

Oscar Valdez (24-0, 19 KO’s, Nogales, Sonora, MX) - 125.8 lbs.

Carmine Tommasone (19-0, 5 KO’s, Avellino, Campania, Italy) - 125.4 lbs.

Vacant IBF World Lightweight Title

Richard Commey (27-2, 24 KO’s, Accra, Ghana) - 134.3 lbs.

Isa Chaniev (13-1, 6 KO’s, Nazran, Russia) - 134.6 lbs.

NABA/NABF/USBA Lightweight Titles

Teofimo Lopez (11-0, 9 KO’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.) - 134.8 lbs.

Diego Magdaleno (31-2, 13 KO’s, Las Vegas, NV) - 134.4 lbs.

Vacant IBF Intercontinental Super Welterweight Title

Patrick Day (16-2-1, 6 KO’s, Freeport, N.Y.) - 153.7 lbs.

Ismail Illiev (11-0-1, 3 KO’s, Nazran, Russia) - 154 lbs.