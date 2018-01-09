Errol Spence won’t be seeing Thurman anytime soon. He also won’t be seeing Crawford.

Those holding up the good times think it’s “good for business.” As if intentionally NOT delivering a quality product is ever good for business…

One would think that with three of the sport’s most exciting fighters about to occupy the top 3 positions in the division and a bevy of quality contenders stacking up beneath them, the welterweight class would be rocking. Well, nothing could be further from the truth.

Errol Spence and Keith Thurman, who are the consensus no.1 and no. 2 fighters in the division, are about to be joined by junior welterweight kingpin Terence Crawford. That trio, alone, could probably make for a tremendous makeshift round robin of action to electrify the sport for at least a couple of years. And then, below the big three, we’d have Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Manny Pacquiao, Jeff Horn, Amir Khan, Lucas Matthysse, and Jessie Vargas all vying for a shot at redemption and/or an opportunity to step up to the big dogs. And let’s not even mention the fringe contending gatekeepers who could definitely make for some buzz-worthy moments like Omar Figueroa, Andre Berto, Adrian Granados, Adrien Broner, Devon Alexander, Victor Ortiz, Frankie Gavin, Lamont Peterson, Brandon Rios, and Luis Collazo. In a perfect world, welterweight would be absolutely buzzing and the fans would be reaping the benefits of the talent surplus

But the boxing world is not a perfect world.

“Honestly, people can say what they want to say,” Keith Thurman, the central figure in the Spence-Thurman-Crawford triangle, recently told Fight Hub TV, “I’m not going to fight him (Spence) right now. I wouldn’t fight him right now. I’m not gonna fight Shawn Porter, I wouldn’t rematch Danny Garcia, I wouldn’t fight any of those guys right now. There’s no point…I know boxing. I know boxing. The fans can say whatever they want to say, but I just know how this sport works and how the business works. Plus, as much as I respect Errol Spence, he’s still a young, fresh champion. It’s not gonna hurt him by having a few title defenses [and] me getting back into the ring, doing what I want to do before we see each other.”

Damn.

And Spence, who, apparently won’t be seeing Thurman anytime soon, also won’t be seeing Crawford, who is separated from the welterweight pack by his association with Top Rank Promotions—a promotional outfit that doesn’t generally pursue out-of-house cross-promotions for their A-level talent.

So, in short, Spence can’t fight Crawford and Thurman WON’T fight Spence or Crawford (and not even Thurman or Garcia again). Horn and Pacquiao, meanwhile, belong to Top Rank and COULD fight Crawford, but Pacquiao would prefer not to, and neither Pacquiao nor Horn are going to fight anyone outside of the Top Rank family.

That doesn’t leave a lot to work with.

The most frustrating thing is that those holding up the good times are doing so because they think it’s “good for business.” As if manipulating the fans and intentionally NOT delivering a quality product is ever good for business. It’s like if a burger joint decided that they’d only serve their good burgers to a client on his fourth visit to the restaurant because, by then, he should be good and hungry for a decent burger. Who would put up with that kind of business model? But boxing fans, who are often their own worst enemies, tend to have short memories and forget these things when something good does come around.

Some day we may see Thurman vs. Spence and, maybe, by divine miracle, Crawford gets thrown into the mix, too. But nothing of real note will be happening anytime soon in the welterweight division. If we do eventually get what we want, it’ll come after being strung along for way too long and right when we’re just about at the point of not caring anymore.