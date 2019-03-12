A loss doesn’t deter his career. He’s the smaller man facing a bigger man in Errol Spence.

The atmosphere surrounding the impending events of March 16 between Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia is analogous to the atmosphere which surrounded Marvelous Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard. The elephant in the room is, as it was then—curiosity:

What could he possibly see in an obviously bigger and unquestionably dominant foe that no one else does?

When pressed to offer his prediction for the upcoming clash, the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard simply replied, “Because he’s Mikey.” It remains to be seen what Garcia sees in Spence that no one else in the boxing universe, be it fighters, trainers, talking heads or fight fans can. Leonard also claimed he saw something in Hagler that convinced him he could win; and to the chagrin of some he most certainly did. The adage goes: game recognizes game. Sugar Ray Leonard was always the daring kind. All fighters have a touch of daring, even crazy in them or they wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing. However, the special ones tend to have an irregularly high dosage which, for better or worse, drives them toward challenges some deem insurmountable. Yet, it’s what makes them great.

The special ones have a keen sense of what’s needed to craft their respective legacies. The objective, above all else, is glory, the coveted prize of warriors past. They were the kid in their family’s bathroom mirror fantasizing about championship bouts, cheering fans, and interviews with talking heads, long before they learned to throw a sufficient jab. Fantasy would eventually give way to manifestation and manifestation to obsession and that obsession would morph into the compulsion which propels them to the most storied heights and even, the steepest lows. They are the risk takers who sincerely believe themselves to be the stuff of lore. The kind of lore that shifts and shapes with each rendering, nevertheless is passed down from generation to generation. In short, they’re contending for street cred. They want to be the talk of the barbershop or the boastrous chatter resonating from the occupants of the corner stoops, where old men shoot condescending stares and chide youthful fans about their lack of pugilistic knowledge (at least according to them), referring, with sacred reverence, to said fighters regaling anyone within earshot of their most legendary feats.

Mikey Garcia is a self proclaimed “Badass” and few would deny his assertion. In him Leonard sees a kindred spirit, thus, his prediction in favor of Garcia. He more than most understands that which motivates Garcia to endeavor such a perilous venture. The fact is, Mikey is truly in a no-lose situation. A loss doesn’t deter his career. He’s the smaller man facing a bigger man in Errol Spence. A victory, against a primed and dangerous Spence, will not only be one of the most significant victories in the history of the sport—even more so than Leonard’s win over Hagler—it will position Garcia in a league all his own. As it was with Sugar Ray Leonard, Mikey Garcia will become the face of the sport.