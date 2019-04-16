Granados is a born battler, someone who will push Garcia and force a fight out of him.

Back in August of 2017, I wondered aloud on these pages whether Danny Garcia has seen his best days, whether his heart was still in the game, and if retirement—even at the tender age of 29—was the best course of action.

As I wrote back then:

“I mean, really, it’s not like Garcia has shown much interest in performing up to the level of his talents lately. The last time the Philly fighter looked like he wanted to prove something professionally, it was against Lucas Matthysse way back in 2013 when he thoroughly outboxed the Argentine slugger.

That night, Garcia shut up a lot of critics who had been dwelling on a résumé full of faded veterans and second-tier opposition up until that point. Post-Matthysse, there was no doubting that Garcia was as good as his publicity told us.

Then, things all just sort of fell apart.

A lackluster performance against Mauricio Herrera (which should’ve been a loss) led to a universally-panned slaughter of undersized no-hoper Rod Salka and then another controversial decision win, this time against Lamont Peterson. Wins over faded versions of Paulie Malignaggi and Robert Guerrero failed to impress, even though the bouts were clearly signed to make him look impressive. A blasting of fringe character Samuel Vargas also did little to remind everyone that Garcia was once on the verge of being something special.

…In his most recent outing, a huge CBS-aired welterweight showcase against Keith Thurman this past March, Garcia was timid, tepid, and reluctant to do anything but safely lose a decision. The lack of fire and drive to win in the Thurman fight showed the mindset of a jaded old journeyman fighting to pay the light bill rather than that of a prime, 29-year-old boxer with a chance to instantly become top dog in a lucrative division.”

Since I wrote that, Garcia battered and stopped the battle-worn Brandon Rios in nine rounds in February of 2018 and then came up short in a bid for the vacant WBC welterweight title against Shawn Porter seven months later, losing a razor-thin unanimous decision.

The Porter loss was especially indicative of Garcia’s post-2013 run. He boxed well, displayed some of the skills and abilities that once made him a top young star with superstar potential, but, ultimately, fell short of a big win because he just didn’t do enough, didn’t push hard enough to establish his case for victory.

And while some had Garcia just barely winning the close contest with Porter, the truth was that he just didn’t create much of a case for him deserving the win that night—something which has been the case for the better part of six years now, whenever his opponent is not just tailor-made to be slaughtered.

The former two-division world champ is 31 now and it’s not likely that he’ll find the fire to get him back to the top of a division topped by two fire-driven competitors like Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, who would devour Garcia’s body and soul should they ever actually meet in the ring.

This Saturday, Garcia faces tough and rugged Adrian Granados for a lesser WBC 147 lb. title on the Fox network main stage. Granados is a born battler, someone who will push Garcia and force a fight out of him, whether Garcia likes it or not—and that may be what Garcia needs. But it’s not a real, permanent fix for what ails Danny Garcia.

Reality is sinking in that, maybe, that’s all there is. For all his talent and raw potential, maybe Garcia has climbed as high as he’s going to climb. Maybe he’s “just” a top five or six welterweight who can deliver a challenge to the true elite, but never quite put it all together to beat them.

And there’s certainly no shame in being really good, but just short of great.