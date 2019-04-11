It’s being marketed as the most important fight in women’s boxing history. (RBR Boxing)

There are several good fights this week, but the one you can’t miss is, without a doubt, is Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, April 12

5:00pm PT /8:00pm ET - ESPN+ (Lomachenko-Crolla Prelims)

8:00pm PT/11:00pm ET - ESPN+ (main event card)

Vasiliy Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs) vs. Anthony Crolla (34-6-3, 13 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA & WBO world lightweight titles; Gilberto Ramirez (39-0, 25 KOs) vs. Tommy Karpency (29-6-1, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, light heavyweight; Mike Alvarado (40-4, 28 KOs) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (20-0, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

Saturday, April 13

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - DAZN

Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) vs. Dennis Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world super welterweight title; Diego De La Hoya (21-0, 10 KOs) vs. Enrique Bernache (24-12, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, super bantamweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS2 (Quillin-Truax Prelims)

Chris Colbert (10-0, 3 KOs) vs. Mario Briones (29-8-2, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Jose Miguel Borrego (14-2, 13 KOs) vs. Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez (12-9-2, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime

Claressa Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) vs. Christina Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO world middleweight titles; Jermaine Franklin (17-0, 13 KOs) vs. Rydell Booker (25-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) vs. Nick Kisner (21-4-1, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

There are several good fights this week, but the one you can’t miss is, without a doubt, Shields vs. Hammer. It’s being marketed as the most important fight in the history of women’s boxing, and it’s true.

In Shields, we have a two-time Olympic gold medalist. As a pro, she won her first world title in her fourth fight. She was a two-division world champion in six bouts. Undefeated as a pro, she only suffered a single loss (on points) as an amateur, which means Claressa has only lost once in her life.

Aside from her accomplishments and statistics, Shields is a tremendous talent. She utilizes smart pressure in her fights, even as an amateur, using her educated feet to achieve superior positioning so that she can let her hands go while being hit with little from her opponent. Her handspeed is blinding, and her timing and accuracy help complete the offensive package. Defensively, she moves at the waist and bends her knees to get under the other fighter’s punches, particularly when they’re taller than her (as seen in the final when she won her second Olympic gold medal, for example). She sometimes gets too focused on her offense and gets nailed with something she doesn’t see, but that’s rare.

In Hammer, we have a likewise undefeated champion. Hammer won her first world title in her eighth fight, an impressive accomplishment for any fighter but particularly one who only had 10 amateur bouts. She’s held the WBO world middleweight belt for about eight and a half years.

Hammer is naturally athletic and utilizes her classic European style to keep her jab in her opponent’s face, use lateral movement to turn her foe and keep her from setting, and use a traditional guard to block punches that do make their way upstairs. If an opponent does get inside on her, Hammer uses the clinch to tie up her foe and wait for the referee to break them (again, a traditional European style). As seen in her bout against Tori Nelson last June, Hammer has good footwork and that alone has helped her sail through many fighters who can’t catch the German champion.

Added to all of this is the fact that this fight is for all four legitimate world title belts at middleweight. It’s a phenomenal match-up and should also be a highly entertaining bout thanks to the fighters’ elite skills and stylistic differences.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - FS1

Peter Quillin (34-1-1, 23 KOs) vs. Caleb Truax (30-4-2, 19 KOs) - 10 rounds, super middleweight; Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-1, 10 KOs) vs. Jack Culcay (25-3, 13 KOs) - 12 rounds, middleweight; Joey Spencer (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Osias Vasquez (4-2) - 6 rounds, middleweight

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate