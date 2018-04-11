My pick this week is the main event of Friday's card from the Minneapolis Armory on FS1.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why. Here’s this week’s rundown…

Friday, April 13

6:00pm PT/9:00PM ET - Fox Sports 1

Jamal James vs. Abel Ramos; Edner Cherry vs. Dennis Galarza; Austin Dulay vs. Chris Colbert; Sebastian Fundora vs. Veshawn Owens; Joey Spencer vs. Ousmane Sylla

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) is hosting this three-hour card on FS1 on Friday night. Young prospect Spencer (1-0, 1 KO) is only 18 and is a nine-time national champion as an amateur, so it will be great to see him in action.

Also on the undercard is the astoundingly tall 6’6” super welterweight Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) against the also undefeated Owens (9-0, 9 KOs). Colbert (7-0, 2 KOs) is a young up-and-comer to watch—you may know him from the Emmy-nominated documentary ITALICCounterpunch. He’s in tough against Dulay (11-0, 8 KOs). In the co-main, Cherry (36-7-2, 19 KOs) takes on Galarza (16-2, 9 KOs) in what could be a very fun fight.

My pick this week is the main event of the card: James (22-1, 10 KOs) faces Ramos (18-2-2, 13 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout. James was last seen in December, when he stopped Argentine Diego Chaves. Chaves is a difficult fighter to stop, having only been knocked out once before versus unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman. More important, though, was the way James beat Chaves: he used an intelligent game plan and stuck to it. James boxed very effectively from the outside, making the most of his 6’2” height and using a consistent jab to keep Chaves at bay. When Chaves was able to get inside Jamal’s reach, the Minnesota native showed very good defense as well as some nice inside work to make Chaves pay for coming in. And then he’d make his way back outside and go back to boxing.

Ramos is a solid fighter who seems to take on anyone. He faced power-punching Ivan Baranchyk in February 2017 and showed so much heart that it was truly memorable. He’s in a difficult bout here with James, but he does have solid skill and so much heart that it should result in a very good contest.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

Francisco Vargas (24-1-2, 17 KOs) vs. Rod Salka (24-4, 4 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

Sunday, April 15

5:00am PT/8:00am ET - ESPN2

Emanuele Felice Blandamura (27-2, 5 KOs) vs. Ryota Murata (13-1, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, middleweight

