Crawford is not a fighter who lets even a single opportunity pass him by inside the ring.

His handspeed is off the charts—there have been certain performances where, looking at his hands alone, it looks like the video is on fast forward…

Saturday, April 20

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - DAZN

David Allen (16-4-2, 13 KOs) vs. Lucas Browne (28-1, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FOX

Danny Garcia (34-2, 20 KOs) vs. Adrian Granados (20-6-2, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Andy Ruiz (31-1, 20 KOs) vs. Alexander Dimitrenko (41-4, 26 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Brandon Figueroa (18-0, 13 KOs) vs. Yonfrez Parejo (22-3-1, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, super bantamweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - ESPN PPV

Terence Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) vs. Amir Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world welterweight title; Shakur Stevenson (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Christopher Diaz (24-1, 16 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight; Teofimo Lopez (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Edis Tatli (31-2, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, lightweight; Felix Verdejo (24-1, 16 KOs) vs. Bryan Vasquez (37-3, 20 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

Crawford vs. Khan is a good match-up. Crawford is undoubtedly one of the best in the world thanks to his tremendous “make it look easy” skillset. He utilizes excellent ring IQ, angles, fundamentals, athleticism, and timing to overcome every opponent he’s faced so far. He also switches effortlessly, which makes him extremely difficult to prepare for and respond to in the moment. Since moving up to welterweight, Crawford appears to take a bit longer to completely overcome his opponents due to the natural size difference, but no matter—he has still dominated everyone he’s been in with, regardless of the distance the fights have gone.

Khan has an impressive résumé and tremendous natural ability. His handspeed is off the charts—there have been certain performances where, looking at his hands alone, it looks like the video is on fast forward. He throws in combination and can land punches on his foes from nearly any angle.

As far as what they don’t do as well, Crawford is slow to start and sometimes leaves himself defensively open. Khan may be able to control the action early and win rounds off of the champion. It’s just a question of whether Khan can maintain that lead and stay disciplined, as his biggest flaw is not his chin, as many say. It’s his defensive awareness. He has bad habits he’s carried over from the amateurs, including falling in love with landing his own combinations (he often throws 5+ punches at a time) and loses sight of what might be coming back at him. He typically doesn’t alter his own offensive timing or variety of punches enough to keep some of his better opponents guessing, either. But if he can stay disciplined and do those specific things on Saturday, it’s possible he could stay ahead on the cards against Crawford. But a single mistake will spell the end, as Crawford is not a fighter who lets even a single opportunity pass him by inside the ring.

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - FS1 / FOX Deportes

Jeison Rosario (18-1-1, 13 KOs) vs. Jorge Cota (28-2, 25 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight; Alfredo Angulo (24-7, 20 KOs) vs. Evert Bravo (24-9-1, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, super middleweight; Carlos Balderas (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Luis May (21-13-1, 8 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight; Omar Juarez (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Dwayne Bonds (3-1-1, 1 KO) - 4 rounds, lightweight

