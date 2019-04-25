This week’s pick has to be Rungvisai vs. Estrada 2. (Tom Hogan/360 Boxing Promotions)

Expect a war of attrition type of fight and a reminder to the boxing world that smaller fighters are just as skillful and exciting as anyone else…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, April 25

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN)

Yves Ulysse Jr. (17-1, 9 KOs) vs. Steve Claggett (27-5-2, 17 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Oscar Negrete (18-1-1, 7 KOs) vs. Joshua Franco (14-1-1, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, bantamweight; Marlen Esparza (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Jhosep Vizcaino (8-8, 3 KOs) - 8 rounds, flyweight

Ulysse Jr. vs. Claggett is a rematch that has really flown under the radar, and it’s unfortunate because it should be a very good match. In October 2017 the two fought and Claggett won a questionable split decision.

Ulysse Jr. is a skillful boxer with educated footwork, and if he uses it to good effect he should be able to keep Claggett from landing enough shots to win the rematch. But Claggett comes to fight, and what he lacks in skill he makes up for with doggedness. The bout should feature a fun style contrast.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass

Connor “The Kid” Coyle (9-0, 3 KOs) vs. Robert Burwell (8-2, 3 KOs) - 8 rounds, middleweight; Antonio Williams (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Eduardo Garza (13-2, 7 KOs) - 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Friday, April 26

10:30am PT/1:30pm ET - DAZN

Fabio Turchi (16-0, 12 KOs) vs. Sami Enbom (18-2, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, cruiserweight

4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET - DAZN

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 KOs) vs. Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3, 26 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world super flyweight title; Jessie Vargas (28-2-2, 10 KOs) vs. Humberto Soto (69-9-2, 37 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight; Daniel Roman (26-2-1, 10 KOs) vs. TJ Doheny (21-0, 15 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF/WBA world super bantamweight titles

There’s a lot of good boxing this week but my number one pick has to be Rungvisai vs. Estrada 2. The two fighters first met last February and the resulting bout was what one might call a skillful war. It resulted in a split decision win for Rungvisai, who is oddly underappreciated in mainstream boxing media despite the fact that he beat former pound-for-pound champion Roman Gonzalez twice: first by decision and then by decisive knockout. He’s an absolute beast in the ring and is extremely difficult to deal with regardless of style or level of technical ability.

Estrada is also a phenomenal fighter who doesn’t always get the attention he deserves. He is an action fighter, but delivers the action with understated skill and generally doesn’t take much punishment.

This bout is a tough one to call, but I have to go with Rungvisai. In their first contest, he seemed to have more in the tank that he could pull from than Estrada did, and in the rematch that will come into play. Expect a war of attrition type of fight and a reminder to the boxing world that smaller fighters are just as skillful and exciting as anyone else.

Saturday, April 27

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Daniel Dubois (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Richard Lartey (14-1, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Lerrone Richards (11-0, 3 KOs) vs. Tommy Langford (21-3, 6 KOs) - 12 rounds, super middleweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - DAZN

Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) vs. Kiryl Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA world super lightweight title; Nonito Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs) vs. Stephon Young (18-1-3, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA world super bantamweight world title; Sonny Fredrickson (20-1, 13 KOs) vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prograis vs. Relikh should be an action-packed bout, and it’s for Relikh’s world title in the World Boxing Super Series tournament. Prograis, an aggressive but skillful boxer-puncher who fights out of the southpaw stance, has looked great so far in his career, and Relikh has beaten some top-level opposition.

Also part of the tournament (at super bantamweight), Donaire is facing late replacement Young, due to Zolani Tete suffering an injury earlier this week. Donaire is a modern legend but late replacements are always difficult—for both boxers.

Also appearing on the card is Ohio-based Fredrickson facing undefeated Eyubov in what promises to be an action-packed bout.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime

Robert Easter Jr. (21-1, 14 KOs) vs. Rances Barthelemy (27-1, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, lightweight; Viktor Postol (30-2, 12 KOs) vs. Mohamed Mimoune (21-2, 2 KOs) - 12 rounds, super lightweight; Efe Ajagba (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. Michael Wallisch (19-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

Easter Jr. vs. Barthelemy is a solid match-up, though it should be noted that they are fighting for the minor WBA “world” title, not the “super world” title which is held by Vasiliy Lomachenko. Despite the WBA stating a few years ago that they were going to phase out the minor versions of their world titles, they have not done so, and it’s not only confusing, it diminishes the fighters’ accomplishments (how can there be two world champions in the same weight class in the same sanctioning body?).

Easter, despite his enormous height and reach advantages, tends to like to fight on the inside or mid-range, and Barthelemy is an experienced Cuban who is relatively versatile. However, Barthelemy has shown lack of focus issues in the ring, particularly as the rounds progress, and Easter may be able to take advantage of that provided he doesn’t make it too much of a brawl.

Ajagba vs. Wallisch is a heavyweight bout that will likely result in a knockout, probably early, based on the two fighters’ styles and strengths/weaknesses.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate