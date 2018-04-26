Saturday’s main event on FOX between Josesito Lopez and Miguel Cruz is this week's pick.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why. Here’s this week’s rundown:

Saturday, April 28

7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT - ESPN (undercards will stream on ESPN app at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT)

Jessie Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs) vs. Isaac Dogboe (18-0, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super bantamweight title

8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT - FOX

Josesito Lopez vs. Miguel Cruz; Anthony Dirrell vs. Abraham Han; Jorge Lara vs. Claudio Marrero

To start the broadcast, Lara (29-0, 20 KOs) will face Marrero (22-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout. Dirrell (31-1-1, 24 KOs) and Han (26-3-1, 16 KOs) will compete in a 10-round super middleweight fight.

The main event is my pick this week: Lopez (35-7, 19 KOs) is a 15-year pro and has faced some of the best welterweights in the world. Cruz (17-0, 11 KOs) is a young contender on his way up. Lopez will be a major step up for Cruz and provide a great test for the 27-year-old, and the match-up should be a sufficient gauge as to how much the hard-fighting, 33-year-old Lopez has left.

10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT/- HBO (US) / Sky Sports (UK)

Daniel Jacobs vs. Maciej Sulecki; Jarrell Miller vs. Johann Duhaupas

Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs) is facing Duhaupas (37-4, 24 KOs) in the opening bout of this telecast, which is an eliminator for the WBA heavyweight world title, which is currently held by Anthony Joshua. Of course with the WBA, things always get a little confusing: Joshua holds their “super” title, which is widely acknowledged as the “real” world title, while Manuel Charr holds their “regular” belt. One assumes the winner of Miller-Duhaupas will then be in line to face Joshua; or will it set him up to face Charr? It’s tough to say.

While Duhaupas is a solid fighter, he is now 37 years old and has been stopped by Deontay Wilder (in 2015) and Alexander Povetkin (a year later). Meanwhile, Miller is only 29 and has been tearing through his opposition, aided by his massive size.

Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) faces solid contender Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs) in the main event. Sulecki fought his last three bouts at junior middleweight, and is a good fighter with a somewhat classic European style. But against a highly skilled boxer like Jacobs, I expect the Brooklynite will figure out Sulecki’s timing and movements relatively quickly. On top of that, Sulecki is about an inch taller than Jacobs’ 6’0” but he doesn’t fight tall, which is not a good thing against an experienced fighter like Jacobs.

